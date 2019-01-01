Trump wins 'first court backing' on trans troops ban
US News
-
Latest
Piers Morgan attacks Ellen DeGeneres for defending Kevin Hart over Oscars
-
Latest
Newly-elected Congresswoman Jennifer Wexton flies trans flag outside office
-
Latest
Ruby Rose's lesbian Batwoman gets a pilot and fans are ecstatic
-
Latest
First out bisexual Senator Kyrsten Sinema sworn in by Mike Pence
-
Latest
House speaker Nancy Pelosi promises to pass pro-LGBT Equality Act
World News
-
Latest
Catholic cardinal blames gay people for child sexual abuse scandal
-
Latest
Japanese lesbian couple to wed in all 26 countries with marriage equality
-
Gay couple sue for right to marry in Hong Kong
-
Gay Brazilian footballer returns to sport after quitting
-
Indian lesbian 'held captive' by husband wins right to live with partner
UK News
-
Latest
Charity wins £57,000 for LGBT hate crime victims to meet attackers
-
Man demands refund after NYE is 'ruined' by men kissing each other at queer-run club night
-
The Chase star Paul Sinha engaged to boyfriend
-
Piers Morgan says Greggs should have gender fluid name
-
Julia Grant, trans rights pioneer, dies aged 64
Entertainment
-
The Notebook is getting a Broadway musical
-
Gay porn star Austin Wilde turns Bird Box into gay sex meme
-
Celine Dion video goes viral of her 'legendary' dancing at Lady Gaga gig
-
Doctor Who introduced new gay character and killed them off after 25 seconds
-
Emma Portner cries every time her wife Ellen Page goes to work
Features
Trans
-
Government has 'mishandled' trans issues, Parliament equalities chief says
-
California adopts self-ID gender recognition law
-
New York introduces third gender on birth certificates
-
Second death of a trans woman in a month shakes Malaysian community
-
All Stars 4 edited out RuPaul trans confrontation, says Gia Gunn
Religion
-
Catholic priest who works with kids says Pride flag was made by Satan
-
Catholic Church in Scotland promoting gay 'cure' group Courage
-
Trans Jesus play sparks death threats in Brazil
-
Church of England tells clergy to respect trans people's affirmed names
-
Jewish lesbian comic says rabbis got her shows cancelled