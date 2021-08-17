Rainbow Six Siege. (Ubisoft)

In its brand new season, Rainbow Six Siege is adding its first transgender Operator.

Osa is the third Operator to be added as part of the game’s year six content. She joins Flores and Thunderbird.

A recent preview for the new season didn’t acknowledge Osa’s gender identity, although her biography mentions a “transition”.

The character spent time at the University of Zagreb but “found herself isolated due to her unorthodox approach and others’ attitudes towards her transition”.

Osa isn't the only new addition coming with Crystal Guard! The season introduces a number of changes to Siege including: 💡 Operator outlines

🛡 Armor/HP changes

🛠 Map buffs

GameSpot contacted Ubisoft who confirmed that Osa is indeed transgender.

“The decision to create a transgender character was made early on, as part of our initiative to have an inclusive roster of Operators. The consultants, all of whom are trans people, wanted to make sure that Osa was presented as authentically and organically as possible,” says writer Simon Ducharme.

“She was written by a queer person and she is voiced by a trans woman – and while her identity is certainly influenced by her gender, who she is in the Siege universe is centred on her talents, her influence on Nighthaven and her close friendship to Kali.”

Osa joins Flores as the first two openly LGBT+ Operators in Rainbow Six Siege as Ubisoft moves to make the game more inclusive.

Osa will be added as part of season three, year six, named Crystal Guard. Her abilities include tactical robotic shields known as Talons, which are re-deployable, transparent, bulletproof, and can attach to the ground, windows or doorways.

Along with the new character, three of the game’s maps have been reworked – Bank, Club and Coastline – along with other adjustments. Click here for the full rundown.

The new content will go live in the Rainbow Six Siege test server from 17 August.

Check out some gameplay of Osa in action in the below video from IGN.

