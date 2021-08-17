Menu

Pete Buttigieg and husband Chasten become parents: ‘We’re overjoyed’

Josh Milton August 17, 2021
Pete Buttigieg with his husband Chasten in South Bend, Indiana, where he announced he was dropping out of the presidential race

Pete Buttigieg with his husband Chasten in South Bend, Indiana, where he announced he was dropping out of the presidential race (Scott Olson/Getty)

Pete Buttigieg has announced that he and his husband Chasten Buttigieg are officially daddies – and they simply could not be happier.

Taking to Twitter Tuesday (17 August), the transport secretary, 39, said that he and Chasten, a 32-year-old teacher, have long wanted to have children.

And after three years of marital bliss – and a Cabinet job promotion for Pete – their dreams of starting a family are about to become a reality.

“For some time, Chasten and I have wanted to grow our family,” the former South Bend, Indiana, mayor tweeted.

“We’re overjoyed to share that we’ve become parents! The process isn’t done yet and we’re thankful for the love, support, and respect for our privacy that has been offered to us.”

Chasten shared a similar statement on his Instagram, adding that they “can’t wait to share more soon”.

Pete Buttigieg says ‘no matter’ kids are next step for him

Pete and Chasten tied the knot in 2018 after matching with one another on Hinge three years before. They have since been transparent about their struggles with parenthood, especially with adopting children as a married couple.

The pair has been trying to adopt for more than a year, they told The Washington Post, and even “on multiple occasions, to shop for baby gear and discuss names”.

Pete and Chasten Buttigieg waving
Pete Buttigieg (L) and his husband Chasten Buttigieg (R) wave during a campaign town hall event at Washington Liberty High School 23 February 2020 in Arlington, Virginia. (Alex Wong/Getty Images)

“It’s a really weird cycle of anger and frustration and hope,” he told the paper in July. “You think it’s finally happening and you get so excited, and then it’s gone.”

Pete Buttigieg became the first openly gay, Senate-confirmed Cabinet secretary earlier this year after US president Joe Biden tapped him to helm the Department of Transportation.

He and Biden had sparred across the crowded battle for the Democratic presidential nomination but bowed out and threw his weight behind Biden.

In February 2020, Pete told PEOPLE that “no matter what happens, I think the next chapter in our personal lives is going to be about kids”.

“Chasten is just especially wired to be a great parent,” he said, adding that he is “really excited” about the prospect of being a father.

“We would hope to do [it] soon,” Pete said. “One way or the other.”

