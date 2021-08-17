Menu

F1 boss and lover shot dead ‘by husband who caught them in bed’ in murder-suicide

Emma Powys Maurice August 17, 2021
Nathalie Maillet

Spa-Francorchamps circuit director Nathalie Maillet (YouTube/Today World)

Formula 1 boss Nathalie Maillet and her female lover have been killed in a tragic murder-suicide by her husband, who found them in bed together before turning the gun on himself.

Maillet, 51, was found dead alongside Ann Lawrence Durviaux, 53, at her home in Gouvy, Belgium, on Sunday (15 August). The pair were allegedly shot dead by Maillet’s husband of 17 years, Franz Dubois, who phoned the police before killing himself.

“At 12.10am, the bodies of two women and one man were discovered by the police in a house in Gouvy, all three presenting gunshot wounds,” the public prosecutor said in a statement.

“According to our information, the male individual voluntarily used his firearm to kill both women, including his wife, before killing himself.”

Maillet has been the CEO of the Spa-Francorchamps F1 circuit since 2016 and was involved in the modernisation of the circuit, which hosted its first Grand Prix in 1925. Her husband was also a well-known figure in the world of motorsport.

Dubois was aware of his wife’s lesbian relationships and her sexuality was an open secret, according to DH Sport.

Motorsport community pays tribute to Nathalie Maillet

Maillet’s colleagues raised the alarm when she failed to turn up for the Ypres Rally event, part of the World Rally Championship, held on Sunday. The tragic news was later confirmed in a statement from Spa-Francorchamps.

“It is with great sadness that the team of the Spa-Francorchamps circuit have been informed of the death of Nathalie Maillet, CEO,” it read. “On this very sad day, the whole staff wish to present their most sincere condolences to Nathalie’s family and friends.

“The circuit, but also motor racing, has lost today a passionate woman, strong in her convictions and always looking to the future.”

Melchior Wathelet, chairman of the board of directors of the Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, added: “My thoughts are with Nathalie’s family, her parents, her loved ones and her teams.

“I know how much this news will upset our teams and I would like to offer my sincere condolences to the entire circuit team on behalf of the entire board.

“Today, we are losing a highly respected lady, a true leader who will be greatly missed. Nathalie had become the face of the circuit, she embodied the passion for racing that we all share.”

Formula 1 also paid tribute, tweeting: “The motorsport community has lost an incredible person and we will all miss her greatly.”

An investigation involving forensic teams and ballistics experts is ongoing.

