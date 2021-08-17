Menu

InstagramTwitterYouTubeFacebookSnapchat
Globe Icon
Menu icon MY ACCOUNT Close icon Search icon

Join

and support
LGBT+ journalism
Fashion

Tennis star Naomi Osaka and Levi’s team up for ace new collection – and it’s a grand slam

Jonny Yates August 17, 2021
bookmarking iconBookmark Article
Naomi Osaka and Levi's are releasing a collection

Naomi Osaka and Levi's are teaming up to release a collection in August 2021. (Darrian Traynor/Getty Images & Instagram)

Tennis star Naomi Osaka and Levi’s are teaming up to release a collection and it’s going to be a serve.

The two powerhouses have collaborated on a limited edition clothing range and it’s coming out very soon.

The collection is dropping on 24 August and it will be available exclusively at levis.com.

This article contains affiliate links, PinkNews may earn revenue if you click through and purchase products through the links.

The brand teased the collaboration on Instagram with a video of Osaka wearing pieces from the collection alongside a caption which reads, “get in the headspace.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Levi’s (@levis)

In the video fans can’t see much, but it looks like Naomi Osaka is wearing denim shorts and a long denim shirt, while the clothes rack next to her features even more denim (obviously).

Fans were pretty excited about the news of the collab with one writing, “seriously what can’t you do?” and others saying “RIP my wallet” and “girl take my money”.

In a recent interview with InStyle she said that “great-fitting jeans are one of my staples” after a long day of training, saying that “high-waisted and boyfriend are my go-to fit”.

So, this could give fans an idea of what to expect from the upcoming release.

The tennis star has previously teamed up with Levi’s for their 501 Originals campaign alongside Jaden Smith, Hailey Bieber and Euphoria‘s Barbie Ferreira.

In the campaign she says a motto she lives by is “don’t compare yourself to anyone else” and that “everyone’s individuality is different and that’s what makes them special”.

She goes on to add: “I want people to know me as someone who is really honest, and also someone that doesn’t really know everything but is trying to figure out the best that they can.”

Osaka has recently been commended for being outspoken about her mental health struggles during major tournaments.

She pulled out of the French Open in May 2021 after she was fined for skipping post-match media sessions, explaining, “I get huge bouts of anxiety before I speak to the world’s media.”

More from PinkNews

Stars you didn’t know are LGBT+

Celebs you didn’t know have an LGBT sibling

The stars who went gay for pay

In her withdrawal statement she also said that she’s suffered from “long bouts of depression” since her breakthrough 2018 US Open win.

More recently she returned to the court for the Tokyo Olympics and the Ohio WTA tournament, the latter of which she has said she will give all of her prize money to relief effort for Haiti.

The collaboration between Levi’s and Naomi Osaka will be released on 24 August at levis.com.

Related topics: Levi's, tennis

Latest Posts

Pete Buttigieg with his husband Chasten in South Bend, Indiana, where he announced he was dropping out of the presidential race
Parenting

Pete Buttigieg and husband Chasten become parents: ‘We’re overjoyed’

Josh Milton - August 17, 2021

On the left: Headshot of Drew Barrymore. On the right: Headshot of Britney Spears
Entertainment

Drew Barrymore explains why she ‘purposefully’ stayed silent on Britney Spears

Josh Milton - August 17, 2021

A participant holds up a placard reading 'Help Afghans' during a demonstration
World

Taliban will ‘weed out and exterminate’ LGBT+ people in Afghanistan, warns exiled gay author

Patrick Kelleher - August 17, 2021

pictures of Chloe Logarzo and McKenzie Berryhill from their engagement and just as couple
News

Olympic footballer Chloe Logarzo gets engaged to ex-teammate and love of her life

Maggie Baska - August 17, 2021

Related Articles

Style

Cult watch brand Skagen drops adorable WorldPride collection in rainbow and trans flag colours

Jonny Yates - August 16, 2021

Lily Cole in a white dress on the red carpet
Fashion

Supermodel Lily Cole ‘acknowledges she’s not straight’ as she comes out as queer

Josh Milton - August 15, 2021

Marvin Cortes comes out bisexual instagram video
Entertainment

America’s Next Top Model alum comes out as bisexual and opens up about family struggle

Maggie Baska - August 13, 2021

Fashion

Frank Ocean drops much-hyped new project, ‘Homer’ – but it’s only available IRL

Jake Hall - August 10, 2021

Swipe sideways to view more posts!

Dismiss

Loading ...

Close icon