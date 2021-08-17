Tennis star Naomi Osaka and Levi’s team up for ace new collection – and it’s a grand slam

Naomi Osaka and Levi's are teaming up to release a collection in August 2021. (Darrian Traynor/Getty Images & Instagram)

Tennis star Naomi Osaka and Levi’s are teaming up to release a collection and it’s going to be a serve.

The two powerhouses have collaborated on a limited edition clothing range and it’s coming out very soon.

The collection is dropping on 24 August and it will be available exclusively at levis.com.

The brand teased the collaboration on Instagram with a video of Osaka wearing pieces from the collection alongside a caption which reads, “get in the headspace.”

In the video fans can’t see much, but it looks like Naomi Osaka is wearing denim shorts and a long denim shirt, while the clothes rack next to her features even more denim (obviously).

Fans were pretty excited about the news of the collab with one writing, “seriously what can’t you do?” and others saying “RIP my wallet” and “girl take my money”.

In a recent interview with InStyle she said that “great-fitting jeans are one of my staples” after a long day of training, saying that “high-waisted and boyfriend are my go-to fit”.

So, this could give fans an idea of what to expect from the upcoming release.

The tennis star has previously teamed up with Levi’s for their 501 Originals campaign alongside Jaden Smith, Hailey Bieber and Euphoria‘s Barbie Ferreira.

In the campaign she says a motto she lives by is “don’t compare yourself to anyone else” and that “everyone’s individuality is different and that’s what makes them special”.

She goes on to add: “I want people to know me as someone who is really honest, and also someone that doesn’t really know everything but is trying to figure out the best that they can.”

Osaka has recently been commended for being outspoken about her mental health struggles during major tournaments.

She pulled out of the French Open in May 2021 after she was fined for skipping post-match media sessions, explaining, “I get huge bouts of anxiety before I speak to the world’s media.”

In her withdrawal statement she also said that she’s suffered from “long bouts of depression” since her breakthrough 2018 US Open win.

More recently she returned to the court for the Tokyo Olympics and the Ohio WTA tournament, the latter of which she has said she will give all of her prize money to relief effort for Haiti.

Really hurts to see all the devastation that’s going on in Haiti, and I feel like we really can’t catch a break. I’m about to play a tournament this week and I’ll give all the prize money to relief efforts for Haiti. I know our ancestors blood is strong we’ll keep rising 🇭🇹❤️🙏🏾 — NaomiOsaka大坂なおみ (@naomiosaka) August 14, 2021

The collaboration between Levi’s and Naomi Osaka will be released on 24 August at levis.com.