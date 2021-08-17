Actor Mae Whitman proudly comes out as pansexual: ‘I can fall in love with people of all genders’
American actor Mae Whitman has come out as pansexual and made a beautiful point about representation.
The 33-year-old actor, who plays Annie Marks in the NBC series Good Girls, opened up in a Twitter post praising Disney Channel’s The Owl House for its queer representation.
“Just taking a moment to say I’m SO proud to even be a small part of a show like The Owl House,” Whitman, who voices queer witch Amity on the animation, gushed.
“Being pansexual myself, I wish I had such incredible characters like Amity and Luz in my life when I was growing up.”
She continued: “Queer representation is sososo important :,) keep it up world!”
In a later tweet, Whitman spoke about her experiences as a pansexual individual and also shared a link to GLAAD, encouraging her fans to learn more.
“I know ppl might be unfamiliar with what pansexual means; for me it means I know I can fall in love with people of all genders,” Whitman said. “This is the word that fits me best and I’m proud+happy to be part of the Bi+ community :,)”
Mae Whitman received an outpouring of love and support from her social media followers.
On Instagram, Mae Whitman posted screenshots of her tweets alongside a series of photos. One featured Whitman in a tie-dye hoodie with a cute dog on her lap with a GIF that read: “Some might say I’m, Bi-Furious”.
Whitman previously hinted at her sexuality when she was asked about her “type” in a 2014 interview with Glamour.
The Parenthood alum said at the time that she likes “people” and “everyone”.
“I see so much wonderful potential in everyone that I meet, and there’s always something to learn from,” Whitman said.
She added: “I think girls are attractive, I think boys are attractive, I think old people are attractive, I think young people are – I appreciate everything and everyone.”
