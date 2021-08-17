Actor Mae Whitman proudly comes out as pansexual: ‘I can fall in love with people of all genders’

Mae Whitman attends Los Angeles Confidential Magazine gathering celebrating Women of Influence on 9 April 2021. (Amy Sussman/Getty for Los Angeles Confidential Magazine)

American actor Mae Whitman has come out as pansexual and made a beautiful point about representation.

The 33-year-old actor, who plays Annie Marks in the NBC series Good Girls, opened up in a Twitter post praising Disney Channel’s The Owl House for its queer representation.

“Just taking a moment to say I’m SO proud to even be a small part of a show like The Owl House,” Whitman, who voices queer witch Amity on the animation, gushed.

“Being pansexual myself, I wish I had such incredible characters like Amity and Luz in my life when I was growing up.”

She continued: “Queer representation is sososo important :,) keep it up world!”

Just taking a moment to say I am SO proud to be even a small part of a show like The Owl House. Being pansexual myself, I wish I had such incredible characters like Amity and Luz in my life when I was growing up. Queer representation is sososo important :,) keep it up world! #TOH pic.twitter.com/B3C71c24aN — mae whitman (@maebirdwing) August 16, 2021

In a later tweet, Whitman spoke about her experiences as a pansexual individual and also shared a link to GLAAD, encouraging her fans to learn more.

“​​I know ppl might be unfamiliar with what pansexual means; for me it means I know I can fall in love with people of all genders,” Whitman said. “This is the word that fits me best and I’m proud+happy to be part of the Bi+ community :,)”

I know ppl might be unfamiliar with what pansexual means; for me it means I know I can fall in love with people of all genders. This is the word that fits me best 🌈 and I’m proud+happy to be part of the Bi+ community :,) For more https://t.co/D2rwslVMm8 https://t.co/bnzkK88Tya — mae whitman (@maebirdwing) August 16, 2021

Mae Whitman received an outpouring of love and support from her social media followers.

the fact that amity is voiced by a queer woman is so special to me — jay (@sapphicIumity) August 16, 2021

in honor of mae whitman coming out as pansexual let me remind you that her characters are also gay pic.twitter.com/MNEOSFzCPB — daya ✿ angel (@gIimbow) August 17, 2021

MAE WHITMAN PAN LEGEND I LOVE YOU I WOULD DIE FOR YOU — jo 💫 (@PAlNTEDLADY) August 16, 2021

Mae Whitman just came out as pansexual. I'M SO PROUD OF HER! pic.twitter.com/SlnCriiEEW — ⭐⭐CALL ME IF YOU GET LOST⭐⭐ (@JoeyCoyfox) August 17, 2021

Mae Whitman coming out as pan is even better when you remember that Amity’s girlfriend is gender non-conforming 😀 #TheOwlHouse #lumity pic.twitter.com/Xp5Qsh9I6P — Matthew D (@mattmusic14) August 17, 2021

On Instagram, Mae Whitman posted screenshots of her tweets alongside a series of photos. One featured Whitman in a tie-dye hoodie with a cute dog on her lap with a GIF that read: “Some might say I’m, Bi-Furious”.

Whitman previously hinted at her sexuality when she was asked about her “type” in a 2014 interview with Glamour.

The Parenthood alum said at the time that she likes “people” and “everyone”.

“I see so much wonderful potential in everyone that I meet, and there’s always something to learn from,” Whitman said.

She added: “I think girls are attractive, I think boys are attractive, I think old people are attractive, I think young people are – I appreciate everything and everyone.”