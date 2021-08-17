Menu

InstagramTwitterYouTubeFacebookSnapchat
Globe Icon
Menu icon MY ACCOUNT Close icon Search icon

Join

and support
LGBT+ journalism
Entertainment

Actor Mae Whitman proudly comes out as pansexual: ‘I can fall in love with people of all genders’

Maggie Baska August 17, 2021
bookmarking iconBookmark Article
Mae Whitman attends Los Angeles Confidential Magazine gathering

Mae Whitman attends Los Angeles Confidential Magazine gathering celebrating Women of Influence on 9 April 2021. (Amy Sussman/Getty for Los Angeles Confidential Magazine)

American actor Mae Whitman has come out as pansexual and made a beautiful point about representation.

The 33-year-old actor, who plays Annie Marks in the NBC series Good Girls, opened up in a Twitter post praising Disney Channel’s The Owl House for its queer representation.

“Just taking a moment to say I’m SO proud to even be a small part of a show like The Owl House,” Whitman, who voices queer witch Amity on the animation, gushed.

“Being pansexual myself, I wish I had such incredible characters like Amity and Luz in my life when I was growing up.”

She continued: “Queer representation is sososo important :,) keep it up world!”

In a later tweet, Whitman spoke about her experiences as a pansexual individual and also shared a link to GLAAD, encouraging her fans to learn more.

“​​I know ppl might be unfamiliar with what pansexual means; for me it means I know I can fall in love with people of all genders,” Whitman said. “This is the word that fits me best and I’m proud+happy to be part of the Bi+ community :,)”

Mae Whitman received an outpouring of love and support from her social media followers.

On Instagram, Mae Whitman posted screenshots of her tweets alongside a series of photos. One featured Whitman in a tie-dye hoodie with a cute dog on her lap with a GIF that read: “Some might say I’m, Bi-Furious”.

Whitman previously hinted at her sexuality when she was asked about her “type” in a 2014 interview with Glamour.

The Parenthood alum said at the time that she likes “people” and “everyone”.

“I see so much wonderful potential in everyone that I meet, and there’s always something to learn from,” Whitman said.

She added: “I think girls are attractive, I think boys are attractive, I think old people are attractive, I think young people are – I appreciate everything and everyone.”

Related topics: mae whitman, the owl house

Latest Posts

Mae Whitman attends Los Angeles Confidential Magazine gathering
Entertainment

Actor Mae Whitman proudly comes out as pansexual: ‘I can fall in love with people of all genders’

Maggie Baska - August 17, 2021

Omari Douglas and Russell Tovey in Constellations.
Entertainment

Sparks fly as Russell Tovey and Omari Douglas bring queer, cosmic love story to the West End

Reiss Smith - August 17, 2021

RuPaul dressed in a gold dress appears as judge on Drag Race
Entertainment

RuPaul announces Drag Race Philippines – but fans are calling shade

Reiss Smith - August 16, 2021

Tom Daley
Sport

Tom Daley almost didn’t make it to the Olympics: ‘I couldn’t walk’

Emma Powys Maurice - August 16, 2021

Related Articles

Omari Douglas and Russell Tovey in Constellations.
Entertainment

Sparks fly as Russell Tovey and Omari Douglas bring queer, cosmic love story to the West End

Reiss Smith - August 17, 2021

RuPaul dressed in a gold dress appears as judge on Drag Race
Entertainment

RuPaul announces Drag Race Philippines – but fans are calling shade

Reiss Smith - August 16, 2021

Leslie Jordan
Entertainment

Leslie Jordan reads T.I for ‘homophobia’, then agrees to have dinner with him

Emma Powys Maurice - August 16, 2021

Elliot Page shirtless 'TGIF' selfie
Entertainment

Elliot Page radiates trans joy in ‘TGIF’ selfie and fans can’t get enough

Maggie Baska - August 16, 2021

Swipe sideways to view more posts!

Dismiss

Loading ...

Close icon