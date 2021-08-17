Lil Nas X first realised he liked boys when he was five years old

Lil Nas X.(YouTube/Lil Nas X)

Lil Nas X started to realise he was gay when he was five years old after he started developing crushes on other boys his age.

The trailblazing singer and rapper opened up about his journey to self-acceptance and world domination in a recent interview with Variety.

Lil Nas X explained that he was five years old when he realised he had “feelings” for his sister’s cousin.

“I was like: ‘Oh, my God, he’s really cute,’ and thought that about a lot of other boys my age,” the “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” singer said.

While Lil Nas X knew he was gay from the age of five, he didn’t start the lengthy process of coming out until he was in middle school. There, he met another boy who was gay and they talked about their shared experience.

Lil Nas X was held back by homophobia and ‘self hate’

At the age of 18, the singer started dating his first boyfriend – but he was shackled for some time by feelings of “self-hate” which were exacerbated by homophobia.

“Once I was 17 or 18, I finally accepted it – like, for sure accepted it, slowly, more and more – and now I’ve grown into a person that is 100 per cent open with it,” he explained.

He continued: “I’ve had some good boyfriends and some bad ones. A lot of them were emotionally unavailable or had a lot of insecurity and whatnot.

“I’ve found someone special now. I think this is the one. I can’t explain it – it’s just a feeling.”

Lil Nas X came out as gay during Pride Month in 2019 when his chart-topping single “Old Town Road” was still dominating the charts.

Since then, his music career has gone from strength to strength. His song “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” became a global hit, topping the charts across the world.

The song and its accompanying music video also adequately riled up conservatives with a scene that saw him giving Satan a lap dance in hell.