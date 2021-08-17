Menu

InstagramTwitterYouTubeFacebookSnapchat
Globe Icon
Menu icon MY ACCOUNT Close icon Search icon

Join

and support
LGBT+ journalism
Crime

Despicable thug who raped lesbian neighbour to ‘make her a woman’ jailed for life

Patrick Kelleher August 17, 2021
bookmarking iconBookmark Article

Albro McLean. (National Prosecuting Authority)

A man who raped his lesbian neighbour in a bid to “make her a woman” has been jailed for life in South Africa.

Albro McLean, 41, from Cape Town, sexually assaulted the woman, who was described as a “long standing neighbour”, on 28 August, 2017.

He was serving a suspended sentence for the sexual assault of a minor at the time of the attack, South African news outlets have reported.

McLean had known his victim, who was 21 at the time of the sexual assault, since she was a child. It was widely known in the local community that she is a lesbian.

On the day of the sexual assault, the woman received a phone call asking if she had seen McLean’s sister Malenesha, who was missing, according to IOL.

The victim went for a walk shortly afterwards, and when she returned, she found Malenesha sitting on the doorstep of her home, a South African court heard.

While she was talking to Malenesha, McLean asked her into his yard where they smoked cigarettes together. She was subsequently invited inside, where Malenesha promptly disappeared.

When the victim asked where Malenesha had gone, McLean told her she had left to visit a friend. When she tried to leave, he became aggressive.

“He threw her on the bed and told her that he would make her a woman,” said Eric Ntabazalila, National Prosecuting Authority Western Cape spokesperson.

“He started hitting her with his fists and smothered her with a pillow on her face. She became dizzy and he raped her.

“She cried and told McLean that she was a lesbian but he continued to rape her.”

High Court upheld rapist’s sentence, saying he ‘lacked empathy’

The victim told her mother what had happened after the sexual assault and McLean was arrested. She attempted suicide and started self-harming following the rape.

McLean pleaded not guilty to rape and assault charges with aggravating circumstances at the Wynberg Regional Court on 15 March 2019 – however, his DNA was detected in a sample taken from his victim.

He was convicted and sentenced to life in prison on 16 February, 2021, however he later appealed the decision to the Western Cape High Court.

More from PinkNews

Stars you didn’t know are LGBT+

Celebs you didn’t know have an LGBT sibling

The stars who went gay for pay

His appeal was dismissed by Western Cape deputy judge President Patricia Goliath and acting judge Mas-Udah Pangarker on Friday (13 August).

In their decision, the judges noted that he was already serving a suspended sentence for the sexual assault of a minor when he attacked his neighbour.

They said his actions had made it clear that he was not interested in rehabilitation. He also has a string of earlier convictions for drug-related offences and robberies.

In its decision, the court said McLean “lacked empathy” and “showed no remorse” for his actions.

The decision was welcomed by the National Prosecuting Authority.

“Dismissing the appeal against the sentence of life imprisonment, deputy judge president Goliath and acting judge Pangarker heeded the call by the state to address the controversial issue of ‘corrective rape’ as a hate crime and serious form of gender-based violence, which is often not addressed on behalf of these victims,” said Ntabazalila.

Related topics: corrective rape

Latest Posts

Pete Buttigieg with his husband Chasten in South Bend, Indiana, where he announced he was dropping out of the presidential race
Parenting

Pete Buttigieg and husband Chasten become parents: ‘We’re overjoyed’

Josh Milton - August 17, 2021

On the left: Headshot of Drew Barrymore. On the right: Headshot of Britney Spears
Entertainment

Drew Barrymore explains why she ‘purposefully’ stayed silent on Britney Spears

Josh Milton - August 17, 2021

A participant holds up a placard reading 'Help Afghans' during a demonstration
World

Taliban will ‘weed out and exterminate’ LGBT+ people in Afghanistan, warns exiled gay author

Patrick Kelleher - August 17, 2021

pictures of Chloe Logarzo and McKenzie Berryhill from their engagement and just as couple
News

Olympic footballer Chloe Logarzo gets engaged to ex-teammate and love of her life

Maggie Baska - August 17, 2021

Related Articles

Crime

Despicable thug who raped lesbian neighbour to ‘make her a woman’ jailed for life

Patrick Kelleher - August 17, 2021

Rob and Patrick covered in blood following a homophobic hate crime in Birmingham
UK

Couple beaten with glass bottles in brutal homophobic attack in Birmingham’s Gay Village

Patrick Kelleher - August 16, 2021

Police tape
Crime

Two teenage girls beaten and robbed in ‘unprovoked homophobic hate crime’

Josh Milton - August 15, 2021

Irish Olympic athlete Jack Woolley before and after the attack
Crime

Bisexual Olympic hero Jack Woolley brutally battered by gang of 12: ‘The world has changed’

Josh Milton - August 15, 2021

Swipe sideways to view more posts!

Dismiss

Loading ...

Close icon