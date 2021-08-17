Britney Spears says there’s ‘deeper meaning’ to the Free Britney movement

Britney Spears. (Instagram)

Britney Spears has heaped praised on the Free Britney movement in a heartfelt Instagram post, saying it has a “deeper meaning” than fans could ever know.

The singer divulged her thoughts on the Free Britney movement, which has been campaigning to have her freed from her controversial conservatorship for years, after sharing a topless photo.

Writing on Instagram, Britney Spears told fans she had started stripping down on social media because she wanted to see herself in “a lighter way”.

The singer said posing naked allows her to see herself in her “purest form”, which helps her to see that her “heavy burdens” aren’t who she is.

“I am a woman… a beautiful… sensitive woman who needs to look at myself in my purest form!!!” Spears wrote.

“No… I’m not going to do topless pics for the rest of my life cause that would get boring but it sure as hell helps when you need to be enlightened.

“And I will admit the Free Britney comments after I took my shirt off were actually really f**king funny!!!

“The Free Britney campaign started with all your amazing pink Free Britney shirts three years ago,” she added.

“There’s a way deeper meaning to the movement than you can ever imagine… my fans have always been so damn amazing and I love you all,” she wrote, alongside three rose emojis.

Britney Spears said performing made her ‘self conscious’ about her body

Elsewhere in her post, Spears opened up about her body image issues, telling fans she has sometimes felt that she “didn’t look so great” when she stripped down.

She also admitted that performing on stage made her feel “too self conscious” about her body.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears)

The singer has become more vocal about her personal life on social media since she dramatically broke her silence about her legal arrangement during a virtual court appearance in June.

Since 2008, Spears has been living under a conservatorship, an arrangement that was put in place following her high-profile mental health crisis.

The conservatorship has allowed Spears’ now-estranged father Jamie Spears to exercise significant control over her finances and personal life for more than a decade.

Fans have been pushing for some time to have the singer freed from the arrangement, granting her autonomy to make her own life choices once more – but Spears had generally kept her thoughts to herself.

In June, Spears spoke out for the first time during a virtual court appearance where she characterised her conservatorship as “abusive”, claiming she was denied permission to marry her boyfriend Sam Asghari and start a family with him.

In the weeks since, Spears has become increasingly vocal on social media, sharing candid thoughts about her legal arrangement and thanking fans for their unending support.