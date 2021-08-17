The Boulet Brothers’ incredible Dragula is coming back bigger and spookier than ever

The Boulet Brothers' Dragula will premiere exclusively on Shudder this October. (Shudder)

The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula is returning and its going to be bigger and spookier than ever.

The show, which celebrates alternative drag will premiere its fourth season on 19 October on streaming service Shudder.

It will see drag artists compete for the title of The World’s Next Drag Supermonster and $100,000 – the largest prize money in the show’s history.

The Boulet Brothers announced the news on the official Dragula Instagram page with the caption reading: “Get ready for the most incredible season of drag, filth, horror and glamour ever to be televised, uglies!”.

One fan commented what many were thinking, saying: “Flawless victory, total decapitation, wig incinerated!!!”

Others added “oh my God I can’t wait”, “finally it’s coming back” and it’s “the news we needed today,” as well as plenty of “yas”-ing.

Another poked fun at one of Drag Race‘s famous catchphrases, writing: “Cause if you can’t hate yourself, how in the hell you gonna hate somebody else?”.

Some fans asked when the cast will be revealed, but they might have to wait a little longer as the show doesn’t air until October – so watch this space.

We do know that the winner of Dragula: Resurrection, a part-horror movie, part-documentary and part-reality competition which aired in 2020 will take part.

The special edition of Dragula featured seven contestants from previous seasons competing to win the prize of a place on season four.

So, we won’t give you any spoilers as to who won the mini-competition in case you want to catch-up with previous Dragula seasons.

The show is best known for showcasing different styles of drag that is inclusive of all genders, with it being the first televised US show to feature drag kings and AFAB drag artists.

Some of the show’s notable alumni includes Meatball, Biqtch Puddin’, Landon Cider, Evah Destruction and Maxi Glamour.

You can find out how to stream the upcoming fourth season and more below.

How to stream The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula

The upcoming series – and previous ones – will be available to stream on Shudder.

The streaming service is home to horror, thriller and supernatural titles and it recently acquired The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula.

In April 2021 the Boulet Brothers discussed joining forces with Shudder, giving the show its biggest platform to date.

They told Deadline it “marks the beginning of an exciting new era” with season four set to be “the most ambitious to date”.

“We will be featuring some of the most groundbreaking drag art in the world and with $100,000 on the line, the competition (and the challenges) are going to be deadly,” they added.

Viewers can sign up for a free seven-day trail and then pay £3.99 per month. Plus it’s available to download onto an Amazon Fire TV Stick as well as Apple TV, gaming consoles and more.

To find out more, sign up and stream Dragula head to shudder.com.

