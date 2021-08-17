Manila Luzon speaks out after Drag Race fans call shade on RuPaul

Drag Race alum Manila Luzon had the best response to learning about the new Filipino spin-off of the RuPaul and World of Wonder franchise. (YouTube/WOWPresents/RuPaul's Drag Race)

Manila Luzon doesn’t have a problem with inviting more queens to the party after RuPaul announced Drag Race Philippines.

Mama Ru announced the new World of Wonder series Monday (16 August) and opened up casting to Filipino queens.

But many fans cried foul as the Drag Race Philippines announcement came just a day after Manila Luzon put out a call for queens for her own Filipino show, Drag Den.

But Manilla, ever the classy queen, has taken the news in her stride.

“This is MAJOR!” Manila wrote on Teitter. “The Philippines is going to have TWO drag reality shows on TV!”

This is MAJOR! The Philippines is going to have TWO drag reality shows on TV! 🇵🇭❤️ @dragdenph & @dragraceph pic.twitter.com/EtWWS5TsId — Manila Luzon (@manilaluzon) August 16, 2021

The internet bowed down in response to Manila Luzon’s wholesome reaction

So cool you celebrate this instead of see this as shade from wow, cause that’s a little shady lol — YUNG RAPUNXEL (@CesarinMancilla) August 17, 2021

Whether it be Drag Den with Manila Luzon or Drag Race Philippines, I am just excited to see my drag queen friends to take up the space they deserve. Mga Sis galingan niyo ha! I am rooting you for all of you to win and shine. Hikhikhik. Laban mga baklang twoah! — Inah Evans / Ate Dick (@InahEvans) August 17, 2021

Sure, it IS shady. But on the plus side: more representation, more queens, more memes, and more drag being mainstream content in PH. — specks (@methamitacs28) August 17, 2021

RuPaul's timing is so shady. Imagine not putting Manila Luzon on #DragRacePHL? Manila is literally the most known Drag Queen from the Philippines. @dragdenph & @dragraceph should just join forces. https://t.co/M2aXvucgBj — 💍 (@M00DRING_) August 17, 2021

Respect for Manila Luzon. Queen behavior. https://t.co/vAFbzldJe1 — Glenn (@GLENN_MJ) August 17, 2021

I love it that finally Philippines are gonna have a franchise but why now?? when Manila Luzon is gonna be having her Drag den😭 still love it tho. https://t.co/Be0eIJs8du — selenite (@qweertasks) August 16, 2021

Manila previously told EW that she is excited to “create an opportunity similar” to Drag Race for Filipino queens, and is excited to be able to “give back in some way”.

“In the Philippines, the drag scene is still quite small and underground, so I’m excited to bring it to the forefront,” Manila said.

“Hopefully, they’ll have a similar journey that I’ve had and that the rest of us queens have had [and] we’ll take over the world, one little island at a time!”

Drag Race Philippines is the latest in a long line of global editions of the drag reality competition, and it’s the second spin-off based in Asia – following in the steps of Drag Race Thailand.

The spin-off is yet to announce a host or a premiere date, but RuPaul is not expected to sit behind the judges’ table.