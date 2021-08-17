Menu

Manila Luzon speaks out after Drag Race fans call shade on RuPaul

Maggie Baska August 17, 2021
side by side of RuPaul and Drag Race alum Manila Luzon

Drag Race alum Manila Luzon had the best response to learning about the new Filipino spin-off of the RuPaul and World of Wonder franchise. (YouTube/WOWPresents/RuPaul's Drag Race)

Manila Luzon doesn’t have a problem with inviting more queens to the party after RuPaul announced Drag Race Philippines.

Mama Ru announced the new World of Wonder series Monday (16 August) and opened up casting to Filipino queens.

But many fans cried foul as the Drag Race Philippines announcement came just a day after Manila Luzon put out a call for queens for her own Filipino show, Drag Den.

But Manilla, ever the classy queen, has taken the news in her stride.

“This is MAJOR!” Manila wrote on Teitter. “The Philippines is going to have TWO drag reality shows on TV!”

The internet bowed down in response to Manila Luzon’s wholesome reaction

Manila previously told EW that she is excited to “create an opportunity similar” to Drag Race for Filipino queens, and is excited to be able to “give back in some way”.

“In the Philippines, the drag scene is still quite small and underground, so I’m excited to bring it to the forefront,” Manila said.

“Hopefully, they’ll have a similar journey that I’ve had and that the rest of us queens have had [and] we’ll take over the world, one little island at a time!”

Drag Race Philippines is the latest in a long line of global editions of the drag reality competition, and it’s the second spin-off based in Asia – following in the steps of Drag Race Thailand.

The spin-off is yet to announce a host or a premiere date, but RuPaul is not expected to sit behind the judges’ table.

