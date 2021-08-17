Menu

InstagramTwitterYouTubeFacebookSnapchat
Globe Icon
Menu icon MY ACCOUNT Close icon Search icon

Join

and support
LGBT+ journalism
Gaming

The Demogorgon returns to the Upside Down as Stranger Things leaves Dead by Daylight

Ed Nightingale August 17, 2021
bookmarking iconBookmark Article
Dead by Daylight Stranger Things sale

Dead by Daylight. (Behaviour Interactive)

Stranger Things DLC will be leaving Dead by Daylight in November.

As well as original creations, the multiplayer horror title includes killers and survivors – plus extra outfits – from a variety of different franchises, including the hit Netflix show.

Nancy Wheeler, Steve Harrington and The Demogorgon were added to the game in September 2019, along with a new map based on the Hawkins National Laboratory.

However, from 17 November this year, this extra content will no longer be available to purchase and the laboratory map will no longer be in rotation, removed permanently.

However, anyone who’s purchased Stranger Things characters or costumes will still be able to use them in the game. The content will just be removed from the store for new purchases from 17 November.

As such, Behaviour Interactive are launching a half price sale in the store, as a last chance to purchase Nancy, Steve or The Demogorgon, along with their costumes. The sale lasts from 18 August until 8 September.

That includes Steve in his Scoops Ahoy sailor outfit. Just saying…

In addition, generic versions of Stranger Things themed perks will appear in the shrine, functionally identical to the originals.

All the details are listed in a new blog post.

Fans are already lamenting the loss, sharing their favourite moments and cosplays on social media.

Does this mean we could see similar losses with other licensed content, including Silent Hill and Resident Evil?

Most recently Resident Evil content was added to Dead by Daylight, including survivors Leon Kennedy and Jill Valentine, plus Tyrant from the series’ third game as a killer.

There’s also a map based on the infamous Raccoon City Police Department.

Still, Behaviour are heavily teasing Hellraiser content for Dead by Daylight, so all is not lost.

For more gaming news, follow Gaymeo on Facebook and Twitter. You can also email us with any news or tips on [email protected]

More from PinkNews

Stars you didn’t know are LGBT+

Celebs you didn’t know have an LGBT sibling

The stars who went gay for pay

Related topics: stranger things

Latest Posts

Pete Buttigieg with his husband Chasten in South Bend, Indiana, where he announced he was dropping out of the presidential race
Parenting

Pete Buttigieg and husband Chasten become parents: ‘We’re overjoyed’

Josh Milton - August 17, 2021

On the left: Headshot of Drew Barrymore. On the right: Headshot of Britney Spears
Entertainment

Drew Barrymore explains why she ‘purposefully’ stayed silent on Britney Spears

Josh Milton - August 17, 2021

A participant holds up a placard reading 'Help Afghans' during a demonstration
World

Taliban will ‘weed out and exterminate’ LGBT+ people in Afghanistan, warns exiled gay author

Patrick Kelleher - August 17, 2021

pictures of Chloe Logarzo and McKenzie Berryhill from their engagement and just as couple
News

Olympic footballer Chloe Logarzo gets engaged to ex-teammate and love of her life

Maggie Baska - August 17, 2021

Related Articles

Rainbow Six Siege first transgender Operator
Gaming

Acclaimed shooter Rainbow Six Siege proudly introduces first trans character

Ed Nightingale - August 17, 2021

Boyfriend Dungeon stalking character
Gaming

Actor behind Boyfriend Dungeon’s sinister villain receives torrent of online abuse

Ed Nightingale - August 17, 2021

cyberpunk 2077
Gaming

Cyberpunk 2077 update to address gay sex and sex workers

Ed Nightingale - August 17, 2021

Boyfriend Dungeon at Nintendo Indie World Showcase
Entertainment

Boyfriend Dungeon review: Beyond the stalking controversy, is it any good?

Ed Nightingale - August 16, 2021

Swipe sideways to view more posts!

Dismiss

Loading ...

Close icon