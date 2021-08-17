The Demogorgon returns to the Upside Down as Stranger Things leaves Dead by Daylight

Dead by Daylight. (Behaviour Interactive)

Stranger Things DLC will be leaving Dead by Daylight in November.

As well as original creations, the multiplayer horror title includes killers and survivors – plus extra outfits – from a variety of different franchises, including the hit Netflix show.

Nancy Wheeler, Steve Harrington and The Demogorgon were added to the game in September 2019, along with a new map based on the Hawkins National Laboratory.

Nancy, Steve, and The Demogorgon are leaving the Dead by Daylight store in November, but we're not ready to say goodbye just yet. Take part in their legacy before they go – details here: https://t.co/mR2pUJkrOz pic.twitter.com/BMOq1PsE3f — Dead by Daylight (@DeadByBHVR) August 16, 2021

However, from 17 November this year, this extra content will no longer be available to purchase and the laboratory map will no longer be in rotation, removed permanently.

However, anyone who’s purchased Stranger Things characters or costumes will still be able to use them in the game. The content will just be removed from the store for new purchases from 17 November.

As such, Behaviour Interactive are launching a half price sale in the store, as a last chance to purchase Nancy, Steve or The Demogorgon, along with their costumes. The sale lasts from 18 August until 8 September.

That includes Steve in his Scoops Ahoy sailor outfit. Just saying…

In addition, generic versions of Stranger Things themed perks will appear in the shrine, functionally identical to the originals.

All the details are listed in a new blog post.

Fans are already lamenting the loss, sharing their favourite moments and cosplays on social media.

Stranger Things was my favorite DLC in DBD and that led to this brilliant moment with my fav cosplay ever. The Broccoli Nancy. 😭 https://t.co/W41RF0k6VS — Eevo (@Eevolicious) August 16, 2021

My reaction I hear Stranger Things is leaving Dead By Daylight 😭 pic.twitter.com/tYZvm2iQTS — KoolySmiley 🏳️‍🌈 (@laurelrothamel) August 16, 2021

Dead by Daylight losing the Stranger Things license is really blowing my mind right now. What will I do with my Scoops cosplay?! In all seriousness though, it makes you wonder about future licenses and what could happen. — Cahlaflour (@Cahlaflour) August 16, 2021

Does this mean we could see similar losses with other licensed content, including Silent Hill and Resident Evil?

Most recently Resident Evil content was added to Dead by Daylight, including survivors Leon Kennedy and Jill Valentine, plus Tyrant from the series’ third game as a killer.

There’s also a map based on the infamous Raccoon City Police Department.

Still, Behaviour are heavily teasing Hellraiser content for Dead by Daylight, so all is not lost.

We have such sights to show you! #Hellraiser… coming soon.

PTB info here 👉 https://t.co/fyZpIESRa7 pic.twitter.com/dzrfqb2DFV — Dead by Daylight (@DeadByBHVR) August 17, 2021

For more gaming news, follow Gaymeo on Facebook and Twitter. You can also email us with any news or tips on [email protected]