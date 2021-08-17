Cyberpunk 2077 update to address gay sex and sex workers

Cyberpunk 2077. (CD Projekt Red)

The next patch for Cyberpunk 2077 will make it more difficult for players to choose a gay sex option.

It’s still unknown exactly when patch 1.3 will be released, but a new “What’s new in Night City?” blog post details the changes.

That includes amendments to Clouds, the VIP “dollhouse” where players seek more information on missing character Evelyn Parker.

As part of the mission, the Clouds’ ‘matching procedure’ offers the player two options of a male or female sex worker to visit in a private room.

Except the confusing UI design often caused players to choose the opposite to what they intended, accidentally resulting in a gay scene.

The blog post includes a video that shows the changes in action. Now, the images and names of the two options (Skye, female, and Angel, male) will appear on the screen for longer making it easier for players to make their intended choice.

Ironically, the choice doesn’t even result in sex – just some chat and sexual tension.

Yet sadly this has been a bone of contention among Cyberpunk 2077 players, with many taking to Reddit to complain about being catfished by a video game.

The blog post is written in the signature tongue-in-cheek news style, stating: “Although the owners claim that the situation was never beyond their control, it’s clear that Clouds has undergone a major crisis after an incident involving one of their dolls.”

We’re not sure implied gay sex constitutes a “major crisis” though.

The patch notes will also bring changes to the minimap and a perk reset option. Read the blog post in full here.

Cyberpunk 2077 has recently seen a rise in popularity as it reappeared on the PlayStation Store on 21 June after Sony refused to sell it following a controversial release.

It briefly hit the number one spot on the chart, but since that initial spike has fallen out of the top 20.

