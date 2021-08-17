Menu

InstagramTwitterYouTubeFacebookSnapchat
Globe Icon
Menu icon MY ACCOUNT Close icon Search icon

Join

and support
LGBT+ journalism
Gaming

Cyberpunk 2077 update to address gay sex and sex workers

Ed Nightingale August 17, 2021
bookmarking iconBookmark Article
cyberpunk 2077

Cyberpunk 2077. (CD Projekt Red)

The next patch for Cyberpunk 2077 will make it more difficult for players to choose a gay sex option.

It’s still unknown exactly when patch 1.3 will be released, but a new “What’s new in Night City?” blog post details the changes.

That includes amendments to Clouds, the VIP “dollhouse” where players seek more information on missing character Evelyn Parker.

As part of the mission, the Clouds’ ‘matching procedure’ offers the player two options of a male or female sex worker to visit in a private room.

Except the confusing UI design often caused players to choose the opposite to what they intended, accidentally resulting in a gay scene.

The blog post includes a video that shows the changes in action. Now, the images and names of the two options (Skye, female, and Angel, male) will appear on the screen for longer making it easier for players to make their intended choice.

Ironically, the choice doesn’t even result in sex – just some chat and sexual tension.

Yet sadly this has been a bone of contention among Cyberpunk 2077 players, with many taking to Reddit to complain about being catfished by a video game.

More from PinkNews

Stars you didn’t know are LGBT+

Celebs you didn’t know have an LGBT sibling

The stars who went gay for pay

The blog post is written in the signature tongue-in-cheek news style, stating: “Although the owners claim that the situation was never beyond their control, it’s clear that Clouds has undergone a major crisis after an incident involving one of their dolls.”

We’re not sure implied gay sex constitutes a “major crisis” though.

The patch notes will also bring changes to the minimap and a perk reset option. Read the blog post in full here.

Cyberpunk 2077 has recently seen a rise in popularity as it reappeared on the PlayStation Store on 21 June after Sony refused to sell it following a controversial release.

It briefly hit the number one spot on the chart, but since that initial spike has fallen out of the top 20.

For more gaming news, follow Gaymeo on Facebook and Twitter. You can also email us with any news or tips on [email protected]

Related topics: Cyberpunk 2077, gay sex, playstation, PS5

Latest Posts

Pete Buttigieg with his husband Chasten in South Bend, Indiana, where he announced he was dropping out of the presidential race
Parenting

Pete Buttigieg and husband Chasten become parents: ‘We’re overjoyed’

Josh Milton - August 17, 2021

On the left: Headshot of Drew Barrymore. On the right: Headshot of Britney Spears
Entertainment

Drew Barrymore explains why she ‘purposefully’ stayed silent on Britney Spears

Josh Milton - August 17, 2021

A participant holds up a placard reading 'Help Afghans' during a demonstration
World

Taliban will ‘weed out and exterminate’ LGBT+ people in Afghanistan, warns exiled gay author

Patrick Kelleher - August 17, 2021

pictures of Chloe Logarzo and McKenzie Berryhill from their engagement and just as couple
News

Olympic footballer Chloe Logarzo gets engaged to ex-teammate and love of her life

Maggie Baska - August 17, 2021

Related Articles

Rainbow Six Siege first transgender Operator
Gaming

Acclaimed shooter Rainbow Six Siege proudly introduces first trans character

Ed Nightingale - August 17, 2021

Boyfriend Dungeon stalking character
Gaming

Actor behind Boyfriend Dungeon’s sinister villain receives torrent of online abuse

Ed Nightingale - August 17, 2021

cyberpunk 2077
Gaming

Cyberpunk 2077 update to address gay sex and sex workers

Ed Nightingale - August 17, 2021

Boyfriend Dungeon at Nintendo Indie World Showcase
Entertainment

Boyfriend Dungeon review: Beyond the stalking controversy, is it any good?

Ed Nightingale - August 16, 2021

Swipe sideways to view more posts!

Dismiss

Loading ...

Close icon