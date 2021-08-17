Olympic footballer Chloe Logarzo gets engaged to ex-teammate and love of her life

Olympic footballer Chloe Logarzo has announced that she is engaged to her ex-teammate, McKenzie Berryhill, in a beautiful post on social media. (Instagram/@chloelogarzo)

Australian footballer Chloe Logarzo announced she is engaged to her former teammate, McKenzie Berryhill, just days after reuniting post-Olympics.

The couple, who both formerly played for Washington Spirit, shared the happy news with pictures of them holding one another’s hand with a gorgeous engagement ring on Berryhill’s finger.

In both photos, Logarzo is staring lovingly at her partner while Berryhill has a joyful smile on her face.

Logarzo’s post was captioned: “She Said….” Berryhill’s was: “I said YES”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chloe Logarzo (@chloelogarzo)

Several players for the Australian women’s national football team, the Matildas, were ecstatic to hear the news that Chloe Logarzo had gotten engaged. Logarzo plays for Australia and represented the team in the 2016 and 2020 Olympics.

Caitlin Foord commented “congrats darls” with several heart eyes emojis.

“YES! She said YES,” Alanna Kennedy wrote. “Congrats lovers”.

Emily Gielnik wrote that she is “soooooo happy” for the couple, and she loves them both “so much”.

The team itself even congratulated Logarzo.

Logarzo and Berryhill, who has retired from professional football, have been enjoying a romantic European tour after the Olympic games.

Both women posted photos of themselves near the Eiffel Tower in Paris, and Logarzo said in one post that she was delighted to be “back with my love”.

More recently, Logarzo and Berryhill were spotted on the Greek island of Mykonos – which is where they got engaged.

Chloe Logarzo isn’t the only Team Australia footballer to have luck in love in recent weeks. Her teammate, Sam Kerr, recently revealed she is in a relationship with fellow Olympic footballer Kristie Mewis.

Kerr made their relationship public with an adorable photo of her and Mewis cuddling up and kissing on Instagram. The pair were also spotted closely embracing on the football field after Team US defeated the Australian team for the bronze medal at the Tokyo games.