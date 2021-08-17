Menu

InstagramTwitterYouTubeFacebookSnapchat
Globe Icon
Menu icon MY ACCOUNT Close icon Search icon

Join

and support
LGBT+ journalism
News

Olympic footballer Chloe Logarzo gets engaged to ex-teammate and love of her life

Maggie Baska August 17, 2021
bookmarking iconBookmark Article
pictures of Chloe Logarzo and McKenzie Berryhill from their engagement and just as couple

Olympic footballer Chloe Logarzo has announced that she is engaged to her ex-teammate, McKenzie Berryhill, in a beautiful post on social media. (Instagram/@chloelogarzo)

Australian footballer Chloe Logarzo announced she is engaged to her former teammate, McKenzie Berryhill, just days after reuniting post-Olympics.

The couple, who both formerly played for Washington Spirit, shared the happy news with pictures of them holding one another’s hand with a gorgeous engagement ring on Berryhill’s finger.

In both photos, Logarzo is staring lovingly at her partner while Berryhill has a joyful smile on her face.

Logarzo’s post was captioned: “She Said….” Berryhill’s was: “I said YES”.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Chloe Logarzo (@chloelogarzo)

Several players for the Australian women’s national football team, the Matildas, were ecstatic to hear the news that Chloe Logarzo had gotten engaged. Logarzo plays for Australia and represented the team in the 2016 and 2020 Olympics.

Caitlin Foord commented “congrats darls” with several heart eyes emojis.

“YES! She said YES,” Alanna Kennedy wrote. “Congrats lovers”.

Emily Gielnik wrote that she is “soooooo happy” for the couple, and she loves them both “so much”.

The team itself even congratulated Logarzo.

Logarzo and Berryhill, who has retired from professional football, have been enjoying a romantic European tour after the Olympic games.

Both women posted photos of themselves near the Eiffel Tower in Paris, and Logarzo said in one post that she was delighted to be “back with my love”.

More from PinkNews

Stars you didn’t know are LGBT+

Celebs you didn’t know have an LGBT sibling

The stars who went gay for pay

More recently, Logarzo and Berryhill were spotted on the Greek island of Mykonos – which is where they got engaged.

Chloe Logarzo isn’t the only Team Australia footballer to have luck in love in recent weeks. Her teammate, Sam Kerr, recently revealed she is in a relationship with fellow Olympic footballer Kristie Mewis.

Team USA's Kristie Mewis Sam Kerr Australia after the Olympic football bronze medal match LGBT+ couple
Team USA’s Kristie Mewis embraces Sam Kerr of Australia after the Olympic football bronze medal match between US and Australia on 5 August 2021. (Getty/Zhizhao Wu)

Kerr made their relationship public with an adorable photo of her and Mewis cuddling up and kissing on Instagram. The pair were also spotted closely embracing on the football field after Team US defeated the Australian team for the bronze medal at the Tokyo games.

Related topics: olympics

Latest Posts

Pete Buttigieg with his husband Chasten in South Bend, Indiana, where he announced he was dropping out of the presidential race
Parenting

Pete Buttigieg and husband Chasten become parents: ‘We’re overjoyed’

Josh Milton - August 17, 2021

On the left: Headshot of Drew Barrymore. On the right: Headshot of Britney Spears
Entertainment

Drew Barrymore explains why she ‘purposefully’ stayed silent on Britney Spears

Josh Milton - August 17, 2021

A participant holds up a placard reading 'Help Afghans' during a demonstration
World

Taliban will ‘weed out and exterminate’ LGBT+ people in Afghanistan, warns exiled gay author

Patrick Kelleher - August 17, 2021

pictures of Chloe Logarzo and McKenzie Berryhill from their engagement and just as couple
News

Olympic footballer Chloe Logarzo gets engaged to ex-teammate and love of her life

Maggie Baska - August 17, 2021

Related Articles

A participant holds up a placard reading 'Help Afghans' during a demonstration
World

Taliban will ‘weed out and exterminate’ LGBT+ people in Afghanistan, warns exiled gay author

Patrick Kelleher - August 17, 2021

pictures of Chloe Logarzo and McKenzie Berryhill from their engagement and just as couple
News

Olympic footballer Chloe Logarzo gets engaged to ex-teammate and love of her life

Maggie Baska - August 17, 2021

Trevone Miller (R) has been charged by law enforcement in the killing of Brayla Stone, 17. (Facebook/Sherwood Police Department)
Trans

Murderer who killed 17-year-old trans girl ‘to hide their relationship’ jailed for 50 years

Vic Parsons - August 17, 2021

Irish Olympic athlete Jack Woolley before and after the attack
Crime

Olympian Jack Woolley had to have lip sewn back on after vicious street attack

Josh Milton - August 17, 2021

Swipe sideways to view more posts!

Dismiss

Loading ...

Close icon