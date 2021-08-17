Menu

InstagramTwitterYouTubeFacebookSnapchat
Globe Icon
Menu icon MY ACCOUNT Close icon Search icon

Join

and support
LGBT+ journalism
Trans

Murderer who killed 17-year-old trans girl ‘to hide their relationship’ jailed for 50 years

Vic Parsons August 17, 2021
bookmarking iconBookmark Article
Trevone Miller (R) has been charged by law enforcement in the killing of Brayla Stone, 17. (Facebook/Sherwood Police Department)

Trevone Miller (R) has been given a 50-year prison sentence for killing Brayla Stone, 17. (Facebook/Sherwood Police Department)

An Arkansas man has been given a 50-year prison sentence for killing trans teenager Brayla Stone in 2020.

Stone was found dead in a car in Sherwood, Arkansas, on 25 June, 2020. She had been shot in the head just three weeks after her 17th birthday.

Trevone Hayse Miller, 20, was initially charged with capital murder – which carries a sentence of life in prison or the death penalty – but agreed to plead guilty to first-degree murder in exchange for the 50-year sentence.

Miller, who was arrested a week after Stone’s death and has been in jail since, will not be eligible for parole until he has served 35 years, according to The Advocate.

The court heard that Miller and Stone had been in a relationship, and that Stone said she was going to make their relationship public. Prosecutors argued that Miller killed Stone in order to prevent people from learning about their relationship, a cover-up that stemmed from his fear of being perceived as gay for dating a trans girl.

Miller was previously implicated in another killing, that of a 17-year-old boy called Bryan Allen Thompson who was shot during a robbery in 2016. Miller and two other teens were charged with Thompson’s death, and the capital murder charge against Miller was dropped after he agreed to testify against the others.

Brayla Stone was misgendered even in death

More from PinkNews

Stars you didn’t know are LGBT+

Celebs you didn’t know have an LGBT sibling

The stars who went gay for pay

After the body of Brayla Stone was found in a car discovered across a walking path in the Sherwood neighbourhood, confusion around who had been killed and what had happened was stoked by the police misgendering her in death.

Local media also deadnamed Brayla Stone, adding to the confusion. While the police and media misgendered and deadnamed her, a Snapchat user boasted that they had been paid $5,000 to kill her.

Calls for law enforcement and media to “say her name” subsequently echoed online against a backdrop of a reinvigorated Black Lives Matter movement.

Brayla Stone was one of 44 trans and non-binary Americans who were violently killed in 2020, the most in a single year since activists began keeping track.

This year, 34 trans and non-binary people have so far been violently killed. Those killed are overwhelmingly Black trans women like Brayla Stone.

 

Related topics: anti-trans violence

Latest Posts

Pete Buttigieg with his husband Chasten in South Bend, Indiana, where he announced he was dropping out of the presidential race
Parenting

Pete Buttigieg and husband Chasten become parents: ‘We’re overjoyed’

Josh Milton - August 17, 2021

On the left: Headshot of Drew Barrymore. On the right: Headshot of Britney Spears
Entertainment

Drew Barrymore explains why she ‘purposefully’ stayed silent on Britney Spears

Josh Milton - August 17, 2021

A participant holds up a placard reading 'Help Afghans' during a demonstration
World

Taliban will ‘weed out and exterminate’ LGBT+ people in Afghanistan, warns exiled gay author

Patrick Kelleher - August 17, 2021

pictures of Chloe Logarzo and McKenzie Berryhill from their engagement and just as couple
News

Olympic footballer Chloe Logarzo gets engaged to ex-teammate and love of her life

Maggie Baska - August 17, 2021

Related Articles

trans dad
Trans

Trans dad eloquently explains why he’s not sharing his baby’s assumed gender

Emma Powys Maurice - August 16, 2021

Miss Coco
Crime

‘Bubbly’ Black woman ‘proud to live her truth’ is the 34th trans person killed in the US in 2021

Josh Milton - August 14, 2021

trans
Trans

Proud mum of trans son gives masterclass in loving unconditionally

Emma Powys Maurice - August 12, 2021

A teacher quit over the new trans policy that required teachers to use trans students' names.
News

Tearful teacher dramatically quits job rather than call trans students by their names

Vic Parsons - August 12, 2021

Swipe sideways to view more posts!

Dismiss

Loading ...

Close icon