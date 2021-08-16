It’s a Sin star joins cast of The Witcher: Blood Origin prequel series

You're welcome. (Netflix)

It’s a Sin star Nathaniel Curtis has joined the cast of Netflix’s hotly-anticipated The Witcher: Blood Origin prequel series.

The actor, who played Ash Mukherjee in It’s a Sin, was announced as a cast member on The Witcher: Blood Origin on Monday (16 August).

He will join Lenny Henry, Mirren Mack, Dylan Moran, Laurence O’Fuarain, Sophia Brown and Michelle Yeoh in the spin-off series, according to Deadline.

The Witcher: Blood Origin will be set in an elven world 1,200 years before the events that unfolded in the first season of Netflix’s Henry Cavill-fronted smash hit, the streaming giant announced.

The spin-off series will show the first prototype Witcher being created and will bring viewers right up to the “Conjunction of the Spheres”, when the world of monsters, men and elves finally merged into one.

Also joining the series is Young Wallander star Jacob Collins, Harlots star Francesca Mills and Karen Pirie actor Zach Wyatt.

Sarah O’Gorman and Vicky Jewson will share directing duties on the series, which is currently filming in the UK.

The Witcher became a global hit for Netflix when it debuted in 2019

The Witcher, based on the series of books by Polish writer Andrzej Sapkowski, debuted on Netflix in December 2019, and it quickly became a global hit.

The show is set on a fictional medieval landscape called “the Continent” and delves into the legend of Geralt of Rivia and Princess Ciri.

The Witcher quickly went on to become one of Netflix’s biggest success stories, racking up huge viewership figures all across the world. Just weeks after its release, the series was reported to be the most in demand series worldwide.

In January 2020, Netflix said the first season of The Witcher had been viewed by more than 76 million viewers.

The show’s eight episode second series is set to be released on Netflix in December, a full two years after the first episode landed on the streaming platform.