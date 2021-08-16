Menu

Cult watch brand Skagen drops adorable WorldPride collection in rainbow and trans flag colours

Jonny Yates August 16, 2021
Skagen is releasing a collection to celebrate WorldPride. (Skagen)

Skagen is releasing a limited edition watch collection to celebrate WorldPride.

The biannual event will take place in Copenhagen this year to promote visibility and awareness of LGBT+ issues on a global scale.

The host city is also home to watch brand Skagen who have unveiled three watches and two bracelets as part of the collection.

The pieces are designed in a Pride-themed style also with a nod to Danish heritage and they’re available from skagen.com.

This article contains affiliate links, PinkNews may earn revenue if you click through and purchase products through the links.

The watch designs include a graphic of Copenhagen’s famous waterfront buildings in a colourful design, alongside a brown strap with rainbow stitching details – and it arrives in a rainbow case.

There’s also two designs featuring cute cartoon grooms and brides alongside a rainbow heart, both of which can be engraved with your personalised message.

The collection is finished up with two beaded bracelets, one in the trans flag colours and one in the rainbow flag colours.

Skagen WorldPride collection
Skagen has released three watch designs and two bracelets for WorldPride. (Skagen)

During Pride Month 2021 the brand released two special edition watches “to celebrate the spirit of love and equality”.

The collection featured two straps in the colours of the rainbow flag and trans flag as well as multi-coloured numbers on the watch face.

They’ve also confirmed a continuation of June’s Pride collection which was released alongside a minimum donation of $25,000 to InterPride, the organisers behind World Pride.

Skagen says: “We support their mission of promoting LGBT+ Pride on an international level and we’re proud to release these new Pride styles commemorating Danish heritage.”

The inaugural WorldPride was held in Rome in 2000, with host cities selected by InterPride, an international association of pride co-ordinators.

Cities including London, Toronto, Madrid and New York have hosted the event which features parades, festivals and cultural activities.

The latest Skagen collection for WorldPride is now available to buy from skagen.com.

