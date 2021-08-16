Leslie Jordan reads T.I for ‘homophobia’, then agrees to have dinner with him

T.I. reached out to Leslie Jordan on Instagram (Roy Rochlin/FilmMagic/Getty)

The rapper and actor T.I. has reached out to Leslie Jordan for help understanding why his defence of DaBaby was homophobic, claiming he is genuinely “clueless”.

T.I. attracted heavy criticism for saying the LGBT+ community was “bullying” DaBaby by condemning his homophobic rant live on stage at Rolling Loud festival in Miami.

DaBaby’s speech was so shocking it immediately cost him several bookings and brand deals, yet T.I. questioned the backlash, downplaying DaBaby’s rant and asking why it prompted “such a visceral reaction”.

“It seemed like it was a safe place and it’s all done in fun,” T.I. said. “That’s what I thought. If that is the case, why do words cause such a visceral reaction that will lead to someone trying to attack, villainise, demonise, crucify, condemn?

“We all stood up on behalf of gays and lesbians and people in the gay community because we thought it was some bulls**t for y’all to have to be bullied.

“But I don’t think any of us did that to feel like you would now have the authority to come and bully us.”

In one of the stranger crossovers we’ve seen, Will & Grace star Leslie Jordan decided to educate T.I.

In his characteristic Southern drawl the 66-year-old joked that anything coming out of the mouth of T.I. is “TMI” (too much information).

“He said some very homophobic things… he needs to quit talking like that. What would your mama think, you out there talking like that T.I.?” he chided.

Somehow, the voice of the tiny gay actor was exactly what T.I. needed to hear. Responding on Instagram, the rapper thanked him for expressing his point of view “without being offensive or negative”.

“I truly believe this is the way we evolve and progress as a society,” he said. “While I’m clueless as to what I said that was offensive/homophobic I welcome the opportunity to speak with you on the matter.

“I’m hoping we can sit down and have a conversation next time I come to LA, affording you the chance to convey your perspective to me, while allowing me to express mine to you.

“I truly believe that moments of calamity and confusion are teachable moments… as long as we’re willing to communicate respectfully having open ears, open minds, and open dialogue without attacking or condemning one another,” he continued.

“Who knows, this could be the stroke of serendipity that raises awareness, enlightens the dim, and improves the way [gays] and straights communicate and co-exist in the future.”

Leslie Jordan replied: “This was a classy move, my friend. You made my day. Thank you for reaching out and I wish you nothing but ✌️ and ❤️. And yes, I am sure we have much more in common than we do differences. Dinner on me when we meet. Love. Light. Leslie.”