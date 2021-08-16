Menu

KFC unveils new line of finger lickin’ phone cases. Because why not

Jonny Yates August 16, 2021
KFC and Casetify collaboration

KFC and Casetify have teamed up to release a collection of accessories. (Casetify)

A KFC phone case? Sure, why not.

The fast food chain has collaborated with accessories brand Casetify for the unique range.

They will release the collection on 26 August and fans can shop it exclusively at casetify.com/kfc.

This article contains affiliate links, PinkNews may earn revenue if you click through and purchase products through the links.

It’s set to be a popular drop from Casetify, with customers able to sign up for priority access to the KFC phone cases a day early.

The collab features three phone case designs with one embellished with KFC’s recognisable red and white stripes and quote “it’s finger lickin’ good”.

KFC x Casetify
The beaded phone charm – complete with fried chicken – is a standout from the collab. (Casetify)

The other two KFC phone cases include one with a fried chicken design and another covered in various KFC and Casetify logos and quotes.

There’s even a rainbow beaded phone charm complete with little pieces of plastic fried chicken that can be attached to all of the cases.

The official Instagram page also shows water bottles and AirPod cases branded with the red and white stripes, so they’re also expected to feature in the range.

Plus Casetify has also confirmed that “the first 100 people who purchase a product will receive a limited edition sticker from this collaboration”.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by CASETiFY Co-Lab (@casetify_colab)

Obviously, people are hungry for a KFC phone case

One fan commented: “I just want the beaded fried chicken phone charm lol” while another added that the phone cases were “so nice”.

Another added that they were “yummy” but we hope they remember that these are phone cases and not actually a KFC bargain bucket.

“This collection is perfect for those who flaunt their individuality and love for fried chicken, with great style,” a spokesperson for KFC says.

Casetify has previously released collections featuring Disney Princesses and Mickey Mouse and collaborated with K-pop stars BTS and brands including Champion.

Meanwhile the fast food chain has previously collaborated with Crocs – again, yes really – released bucket hats and even a gaming console, so this is another sign of KFC taking over the fashion and accessories industry.

The collection will be available from casetify.com/kfc and you can sign up for priority access, which takes place on 25 August.

 

Related topics: KFC

