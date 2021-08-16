Menu

Incredible video shows Elton John surprising restaurant with impromptu live performance

Michele Theil August 16, 2021
Elton John Surprise Performance

Photo from Elton John / Instagram

Sir Elton John treated restaurant-goers in Cannes to a surprise, impromptu performance captured in an incredible video.

Sir Elton has been on holiday with his husband and children in Europe since the beginning of August, but took a moment on Saturday (14 August) to get back to business.

On Friday (13 August), the music legend released “Cold Heart”, a collaboration with pop icon Dua Lipa, and a day later gave his first live performance of the track to unsuspecting diners.

He shared a video on Instagram, writing: “Cold Heart LIVE performance. Thought I’d surprise the people at La Guérite beach restaurant with a performance of the new track.”

The clip sees the “I’m Still Standing” singer in a matching shorts and shirt combo walking towards the DJ booth and being told that the the track is ready to go.

Sir Elton has a microphone in his hand and immediately greets the guests, explaining: “During lockdown I made this single – it came out yesterday – with Dua Lipa. So, I want you all to dance on your table and wave your hands and your handkerchiefs.”

The audience gathered around the DJ booth and cheered Sir Elton along as he sang for them.

More from PinkNews

Stars you didn’t know are LGBT+

Celebs you didn’t know have an LGBT sibling

The stars who went gay for pay

The song is a remix of two of his own hits – “Sacrifice” and “Rocket Man” – and diners were extremely pleased to hear it for (presumably) the first time.

Dua Lipa and Sir Elton have become fast friends since they raised more £2 million for his AIDS Foundation in April, during a virtual pre-show for his Oscars after-party.

Lipa sang a duet with Sir Elton before performing a selection of her own songs at the event, which was hosted by Neil Patrick Harris.

Recently, Sir Elton announced that he was postponing some of his farewell tour dates until 2023 due to ongoing pandemic restrictions, as he wants to wait until he can have a full crowd in attendance.

 

Elton John Surprise Performance
