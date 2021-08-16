Elliot Page radiates trans joy in ‘TGIF’ selfie and fans can’t get enough

Elliot Page is radiating pure joy in a shirtless "TGIF" selfie on his official Instagram account posted over the weekend. (Instagram/@elliotpage)

Elliot Page is radiating pure joy in his second shirtless selfie on his official Instagram account this weekend.

The actor shared a mirror selfie that exudes the confidence they feel after being able to live their truth. Page smiled sweetly in just a pair of black bottoms for the shitless photo and showing off his finely toned abs and arm muscles.

He simply captioned the Instagram story selfie: “TGIF”.

The internet paused to take a long, respectful look at the glory of Elliot Page’s latest shirtless photo.

elliot page drop the workout routine king pic.twitter.com/SebVDmmrGO — Jordy 🌱 (@deenasfier) August 14, 2021

mr elliot page looking so cute pic.twitter.com/wNUOcM93H2 — kai but maybe not (@onefiftytw0) August 14, 2021

elliot page, i love u. pic.twitter.com/YXL3aDVJa9 — pri loves ashley johnson (@johnsonfier) August 14, 2021

ELLIOT PAGE EVERYBODY IT’S HIM 🥵🥵🥵 pic.twitter.com/by1BvQbSEw — RUBY 🖤 (@17MINUTESX) August 15, 2021

the fact elliot page could kill me. absolutely decimate me. I wouldn’t stand a chance. pic.twitter.com/e00Gqi3wwQ — aidan ☂︎ (@RAVENCHlLD) August 14, 2021

In May, Elliot Page posted his a shirtless photo poolside alongside the caption “trans bb’s first swim trunks” on Instagram. The post included the hashtags “#transjoy” and “#transisbeautiful”.

It was the first photo the Umbrella Academy star shared since coming out as trans in December and recovering from top surgery, which they told Time “completely transformed my life”.

Earlier in the year, Page opened up to Oprah Winfrey about the dysphoria he experienced before coming out and how his gender-affirming surgery helped him feel more comfortable in his skin.

The actor said in a guest appearance on The Oprah Conversation that the “most joy” he has gotten from his journey is the ability to feel like himself. They said: “It’s the little… getting out of the shower and the towel’s around your waist and you’re looking at yourself in the mirror and you’re just like: ‘There I am’.”

He continued, tearing up: “And I’m not having the moment where I’m panicked, I’m not having all these little moments that used to be… just being in a t-shirt. It’s…”

They gestured to their chest, crying. He said: “It’s being able to touch my chest. Feel comfortable in my body for probably the first time.”

Elliot Page will be honoured with the Annual Achievement Award at the Outfest Los Angeles LGBTQ Film Festival this year. In a statement to People, Page said it “gives me great honour” to be the recipient of this year’s award and to “represent the LGBTQ+ community”.

“Now more than ever, it is so important for our voices to be amplified and represented in film and media and for people to hear our stories,” they said.