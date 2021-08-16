Drag Race’s Kameron Michaels ‘hurt’ by All Stars 6 return: ‘I feel cheated’

Kameron Michaels returned as a lip sync assassin. (WOW)

Drag Race star Kameron Michaels wasn’t impressed by her All Stars 6 return.

The “Bodybuilder Barbie” of season 10 has been high up on fans’ lip sync assassin wish lists since All Stars 5 introduced the twist, which sees previous contestants return to battle against All Stars competitors.

But when it finally happened during last weeks’ episode, many were left cold. Kameron and Ra’Jah O’Hara, both powerhouse performers, were given Charli XCX’s mid-tempo “Boom Clap”, which doesn’t lend itself to the high-energy, whirlind performance viewers wanted.

Fans were disappointed, and so was Kameron.

“I am hurt, disgusted, and devastated by the entire situation. Call me dramatic, I don’t give a f**k,” she wrote in a since-deleted Instagram post.

“Every girl looks forward to coming back and having their moment to shine. I feel cheated. And worst of all, I said yes and agreed to do it… which is something I have to deal with now and will take me a very long time to get over.

“If I could go back in time I never would have stepped foot on that stage. I know my worth and my talent and I feel like I was used for some quick cheap storyline.”

Kameron signed off her post: “And f**k that stupid song.”

Ra’Jah took a more tactful approach, tweeting: “Some songs we just don’t vibe with (no shade).”

Drag Race All Star Ra’Jah ‘didn’t throw the lip sync’

Some viewers speculated that Ra’Jah threw the lip sync, which Kameron won.

She refuted this, stating outright: “No I didn’t ‘throw’ that lip sync… and tbh I didn’t expect to win the challenge (self doubt) so I wasn’t fully prepared! Goes to show that you should never count yourself out and STAY READY!!”

No I didn’t “throw” that lip sync, some songs we just don’t vibe with (no shade) and tbh I didn’t expect to win the challenge (self doubt) so I wasn’t fully prepared! Goes to show that you should never count yourself out and STAY READY!! (*Noted) #DragRace #AllStars6 — RaJahOhara (@RaJahOHara) August 13, 2021

After Ra’Jah lost the lip sync, it was down to Kameron to reveal which queen was going home.

She announced that the remaining queens had voted out Eureka, who Kameron competed alongside on season 10 of Drag Race. It’s thought that this is the “cheap storyline” she took issue with.

Immediately after Eureka was eliminated she was handed a second chance, as RuPaul announced that the much-hyped “game within a game” was about to begin.

“Don’t leave. It’s not over yet. Prepare for the lip sync of your life, and report to the main stage. I’m waiting,” RuPaul said.

We’ll find out exactly how the twist will unfold on this week’s Drag Race All Stars.