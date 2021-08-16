Cardi B leads chorus of support for Lizzo after racist, fatphobic trolls leave her in tears

Cardi B has hit back at trolls who attacked Lizzo with 'fatphobic' and 'racist' comments. (Getty/Leon Bennett/WireImage/Tommaso Boddi/FilmMagic)

Cardi B has jumped to the defence of Lizzo after the singer broke down over vile fatphobic and racist abuse online.

Lizzo revealed on a recent Instagram Live from her bathroom floor that she had received racist and body-shaming abuse on social media. The “Truth Hurts” singer was seen breaking down in tears during the live session, according to Metro.

“People who have something mean to say about you, and for the most part, it doesn’t hurt my feelings, I don’t care,” Lizzo said.

“I just think when I’m working this hard, my tolerance gets lower, my patience is lower. I’m more sensitive, and it gets to me.”

Though she didn’t describe the hateful messages in detail, she shared that they appeared to be focused on her race and physical appearance. She explained: “I’m seeing negativity directed towards me in the most weirdest way.

“People say s**t about me that just doesn’t even make sense.

“It’s fatphobic, it’s racist and it’s hurtful. If you don’t like my music, cool, if you don’t like ‘Rumors’ it’s all cool, but a lot of people don’t like me because of the way I look and I’m like…

“Anyway, I’m just having one of those days where I don’t have no time. I think I’m just overwhelmed.”

Cardi B, who recently collaborated with Lizzo on the single “Rumors”, shared a clip of the video on Twitter, expressing solidarity with her fellow musician. The rapper wrote that people will claim individuals are “problematic” and “sensitive” when “you stand up for yourself”.

“Whether you skinny, big, plastic, they going to always try to put their insecurities on you,” Cardi B tweeted. “Remember these are nerds looking at the popular table.”

When you stand up for yourself they claim your problematic & sensitive.When you don’t they tear you apart until you crying like this. Whether you skinny,big,plastic, they going to always try to put their insecurities on you.Remember these are nerds looking at the popular table. https://t.co/jE5eJw8XP6 — iamcardib (@iamcardib) August 15, 2021

In a separate tweet, Card added that “Rumors” is doing great and called out people who were claiming the “song is flopping to dismiss” a woman’s emotions on “bullying or acting like they need sympathy”.

“The song is top 10 on all platforms,” Cardi B wrote. “Body shaming and callin her mammy is mean & racist as f**k.”

Presenter and actor Jameela Jamil called out how “f**ked up” the bullying of Lizzo is on social media. She wrote in a series of tweets: “Lizzo makes a song about people spending energy trying to bring women down.

“Twitter erupts in abuse about her talent and mostly her appearance, and then she cries on IG live while addressing how damaging this culture is, and she gets made fun of for crying.

“This app has spawned, encouraged and celebrated the most depraved, dehumanized and depressing side of human beings.

“It’s not FUNNY that you’re hurting some innocent cheerful musician’s mental health. It’s not going to take back the pain of whatever your school bullies did to you.”

This app has spawned, encouraged and celebrated the most depraved, dehumanized and depressing side of human beings. It’s not FUNNY that you’re hurting some innocent cheerful musician’s mental health. It’s not going to take back the pain of whatever your school bullies did to you. — Jameela Jamil 🌈 (@jameelajamil) August 15, 2021

“When you pile onto and Enjoy the pain of a Black woman who literally only tries to uplift other people, while NOT spending your time piling onto and going after actual abusers and predators… it doesn’t make you cool. It highlights what a useless, irrelevant, vicious pig you are,” she added.

Missy Elliot, who teamed up with Lizzo on the song “Tempo”, sent the singer some flowers after her Instagram Live session. Lizzo revealed on her Instagram stories that the flowers were accompanied by a note which read: “Once every few decades, someone breaks the mould.

“And you are one of those people. Continue to shine and be blessed through your next journey.”

Singer and actor Chlöe Bailey tweeted that she is “so proud” of Lizzo and that “people are gonna talk”, but “you have power in your voice”.