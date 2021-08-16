Ryan Murphy announces American Love Story, Sports spin-off and new Studio 54 drama

(Photo by Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic)

Ryan Murphy, a producer who clearly never sleeps, has announced two new anthology series similar in the vein of American Horror Story and American Crime Story.



The FX Network has confirmed plans for American Love Story and American Sports Story, in collaboration with AHS creator Ryan Murphy.



Like its namesake, American Love Story will be a scripted anthology series which will follow high profile love stories within pop culture while American Sports Story will focus on high profile figures within sport.



The first season of American Love Story will focus on the romance between John F. Kennedy Jr. and his wife Carolyn Bessette.



The synopsis reads: “What started out as a beautiful union for the young couple, widely regarded as American royalty, began to fray under the stress of the relentless microscope and navel gaze of the tabloid media.



American Sports Story will begin by focusing on the late NFL player Aaron Hernandez, and will be based on the Boston Globe’s podcast, Gladiator: Aaron Hernandez and Football Inc.



Though there is no synopsis yet for American Sports Story, the announcement explained that it will follow Hernandez’ rise and fall in NFL, his life, and his tragic suicide.

American Crime Story gets new Studio 54 season

Following the announcement of the two new spinoffs, FX also revealed that Studio 54: American Crime Story will likely follow the upcoming season, Impeachment.

Studio 54 will follow Steve Rubell and Ian Schrager, who turned their Manhattan disco into a international destination for music, sex and drugs, before being convicted of tax fraud.

In a statement, Chairman of FX John Landgraf said: “When Ryan Murphy came to us with these two spin-offs and the stories for American Sports Story and American Love Story, we immediately jumped at the opportunity.”

“What began with American Horror Story has spawned some of the best and most indelible programs of our generation, most notably American Crime Story which created a beautiful partnership between Ryan, Brad, Nina and Brad,” he added.

Murphy, Brad Falchuk, Nina Jacobson, and Brad Simpson are set to executive both series with FX.

Currently, there is no airdate for the two new series but Murphy. In the meantime, American Horror Story: Double Feature will premiere on August 25 and Impeachment: American Crime Story will air in September.