Irish Olympic athlete Jack Woolley before and after the attack. (Instagram)

Bisexual Olympic hero Jack Woolley was left drenched in blood and will require facial reconstructive surgery after a dozen people battered him in Dublin, Ireland.

Ireland’s first Olympic representative in taekwondo explained in a graphic Instagram post how a stranger set upon him “out of the blue” Saturday morning (14 August) during a night out with friends in his hometown.

The 22-year-old shared harrowing photographs from inside an ambulance and a hospital bed, showing blood-soaked clothing and lacerations across his face.

Woolley, who was eliminated in the first round of the 58kg division at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, said that he went out for the dinner the night before going for drinks at a nearby bar.

“Heading back along the River Liffey a gang of roughy 8-12 men and women in their 20s began violently attacking people along the boardwalk,” he explained.

“Unfortunately, I was victim to these random attacks as I was just walking [by] before I was punched in the face by one of these group members.”

After the person took another swing at him, Woolley said, they apologised. “My mistake,” his attacker told him, “wrong person.”

“Then they continued to run off down the road attacking more civilians minding their own business,” Woolley added.

Just two minutes before, Woolley had posed along the boardwalk. “I was looking well and all,” he wrote in the caption.

“Luckily I was able to phone an ambulance and stay conscious,” Woolley continued.

“My friends helped me throughout all over this and I’m glad to say they both are well and safe. I am lucky this is all that happened as there were a handful of us hospitalised.

“Thank you all again for the support and kind messages. I hope for a speedy recovery. It’s been a tough couple of months.”

Jack Woolley: ‘The world has changed’

Woolley was rushed to St James’s Hospital where he was treated for his wounds.

Gardaí, the state police force, confirmed to the Irish Independent that officers attended the scene of an assault that occurred on Grattan Bridge, Dublin 1 at approximately 12.40am.

“One man, aged in his 20s, was conveyed to St James’s Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries sustained during the incident,” officials said.

“No arrests have been made. Investigations are ongoing.”

In a statement shared to Woolley’s Instagram stories, South Dublin Taekwondo denounced the “unprovoked attack”.

“SDTKD is wholeheartedly appalled at the attack,” it read, “and our thoughts are with Jack, his family and friends at this time. ”

“We look forward to him getting back to the team and doing what he does best.”

Woolley later added that he will have facial reconstructive surgery Sunday, adding: “I hope everyone sees this and realises the world has changed.

“Not to be scared, but just to be careful and be aware of our surroundings at all time.”