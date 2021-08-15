Menu

InstagramTwitterYouTubeFacebookSnapchat
Globe Icon
Menu icon MY ACCOUNT Close icon Search icon

Join

and support
LGBT+ journalism
World

Christian school lawfully sacked teacher for being gay

Michele Theil August 15, 2021
bookmarking iconBookmark Article
Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras Parade

Around 36,000 people attended the 43rd Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras Parade at the SCG on 6 March, 2021. (Getty/ Brendon Thorne)

A Christian school was able to fire a teacher for coming out as gay under Australian law.

Steph Lentz told ABC Radio National that she was sacked by the Covenant Christian School in Sydney after coming out as gay in January.>

Religious freedom exemptions means the school did not break any anti-discrimination laws regarding LGBT+ people.

“I was in a heterosexual marriage [when I started there],” Lentz explained.

“Growing up in a very conservative Protestant environment, I believed for a long time heterosexual marriage was the only option for lifelong companionship.”

She continued: “It was after the breakdown of my marriage and some real reflection and soul searching that I first came out to myself. I also shared this with my family.”

Lentz explained that she wanted to tell the school “in the spirit of integrity and to honour the agreement I was under”

Her view is that “God doesn’t have a problem with it [and] Christian schools need queer people of faith to be models for students and families”, but the school did not agree.

It sent a letter to Lentz, informing her that she’d failed to adhere to the school’s Statement of Belief, which includes the “immorality” of “homosexual practices.

More from PinkNews

Stars you didn’t know are LGBT+

Celebs you didn’t know have an LGBT sibling

The stars who went gay for pay

Lentz said: “I felt there was an opportunity to give the school my firm conviction it’s not incompatible to be gay and a Christian, and affirming of queer people and relationships.”

“But I was aware there was a possibility they wouldn’t engage with my point of view, and I’d be dismissed.”

Lentz explained her dismissal had a huge impact on her mental health and financial security, and that “many Christians” now look at her differently.

“They think you’ve somehow become a different person, and perhaps less of a person after you come out. That’s something I’ve found very personally troubling. It’s something I really want to see change,” she said.

Lentz is now working at a different Christian school that “is affirming” of her sexuality and “other queer staff employed there.”

Speaking to the Sydney Morning Herald, Christian Schools Australia defended the right to religious exemption for schools, with the spokesperson Mark Spencer stating that schools must stay “true to their core vision and values.”

Related topics: Australia

Latest Posts

A woman holds a rainbow flag as people take part in the 19th Gay Pride Parade in downtown Zagreb
World

‘Homophobic’ bouncer ‘violently’ rips gay couple apart while screaming ‘no kissing’

Josh Milton - August 15, 2021

Lily Cole in a white dress on the red carpet
Fashion

Supermodel Lily Cole ‘acknowledges she’s not straight’ as she comes out as queer

Josh Milton - August 15, 2021

Billy Gilmour of Norwich City during the pre season friendly between Norwich City and Gillingham at Carrow Road
Sport

Liverpool slams ‘offensive’ homophobic chants calling Billy Gilmour a ‘rent boy’

Josh Milton - August 15, 2021

Billie Jean King wedding
US

Tennis legend Billie Jean King married partner in secret after 40 years together

Lily Wakefield - August 15, 2021

Related Articles

Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras Parade
World

Christian school lawfully sacked teacher for being gay

Michele Theil - August 15, 2021

Irish Olympic athlete Jack Woolley before and after the attack
Crime

Bisexual Olympic hero Jack Woolley brutally battered by gang of 12: ‘The world has changed’

Josh Milton - August 15, 2021

Transphobia is a hangover of British colonialism, and we need to address it
World

Police cruelly ‘laugh’ at trans people bravely protesting against rising violence

Josh Milton - August 14, 2021

The national flag of Ghana, where being LGBT+ is heavily criminalised.
World

‘Recipe for violence’: UN experts condemn Ghana’s anti-LGBT+ bill

Josh Milton - August 14, 2021

Swipe sideways to view more posts!

Dismiss

Loading ...

Close icon