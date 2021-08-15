Menu

InstagramTwitterYouTubeFacebookSnapchat
Globe Icon
Menu icon MY ACCOUNT Close icon Search icon

Join

and support
LGBT+ journalism
World

‘Homophobic’ bouncer ‘violently’ rips gay couple apart while screaming ‘no kissing’

Josh Milton August 15, 2021
bookmarking iconBookmark Article
A woman holds a rainbow flag as people take part in the 19th Gay Pride Parade in downtown Zagreb

Bouncers at a Croatian club sought to separate queer revellers. (DENIS LOVROVIC/AFP via Getty Images)

Bar bouncers ripped apart two young men and poured water on another who shared a kiss on the dance-floor in Korčula, Croatia, Pride organisers claim.

Just less than a month after violence tore through Zagreb Pride’s parade for the first time in 10 years, a string of homophobic incidents have been reported by victims to the capital’s top Pride organisation.

At the Lost in the Renaissance Festival earlier this month, according to a Facebook post by Zagreb Pride, a group of tourists visited The Jungle Club on the outskirts of Korčula.

Bouncers push and pour water on queer revellers simply for expressing their love

As two men began to dance inside, a security guard “violently separated [them]”, the Pride organisers claimed. The guard allegedly barked “no kissing, just dancing!” at them as they did so.

Just moments later, a second bouncer poured a bottle of water onto two other young gay men who were napping on a bench in each other’s arms.

The cooler proceeded to kick them out, it is understood, as they “drove them out of the party, pushing and rushing them roughly”.

“These cases, as well as homophobic violence and rioting we witness all year round, prove that homophobia in Croatia is not subsiding,” the non-profit said.

Participants attend the 17th LGBT+ Pride parade in downtown Zagreb. (STRINGER/AFP via Getty Images)

More from PinkNews

Stars you didn’t know are LGBT+

Celebs you didn’t know have an LGBT sibling

The stars who went gay for pay

“In fact, attacks, rioting and insults are increasing.

“LGBT+ people in Croatia have the undeniable right to move freely on the streets, to kiss wherever they want, dance embraced at summer coastal festivals, hold hands in cafes and restaurants, live lives free from violence.”

Zagreb Pride urged victims of violence to reach out to not only the local authorities but the organisation itself which will provide them legal advice.

It comes after violence broke out in Korčula as assailants attacked, spat at and punched Zagreb Pride-goers, even burning and tearing apart Pride flags during the July festivities.

“For the first time in ten years, on the day of the Pride Parade of the LGBT+ community, Zagreb Pride, there was an outbreak of homophobic, fascist violence,” Zagreb Pride said in a Facebook statement at the time.

“Violence against LGBT+ people on the streets is becoming a serious problem for our society again.”

Latest Posts

A woman holds a rainbow flag as people take part in the 19th Gay Pride Parade in downtown Zagreb
World

‘Homophobic’ bouncer ‘violently’ rips gay couple apart while screaming ‘no kissing’

Josh Milton - August 15, 2021

Lily Cole in a white dress on the red carpet
Fashion

Supermodel Lily Cole ‘acknowledges she’s not straight’ as she comes out as queer

Josh Milton - August 15, 2021

Billy Gilmour of Norwich City during the pre season friendly between Norwich City and Gillingham at Carrow Road
Sport

Liverpool slams ‘offensive’ homophobic chants calling Billy Gilmour a ‘rent boy’

Josh Milton - August 15, 2021

Billie Jean King wedding
US

Tennis legend Billie Jean King married partner in secret after 40 years together

Lily Wakefield - August 15, 2021

Related Articles

Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras Parade
World

Christian school lawfully sacked teacher for being gay

Michele Theil - August 15, 2021

Irish Olympic athlete Jack Woolley before and after the attack
Crime

Bisexual Olympic hero Jack Woolley brutally battered by gang of 12: ‘The world has changed’

Josh Milton - August 15, 2021

Transphobia is a hangover of British colonialism, and we need to address it
World

Police cruelly ‘laugh’ at trans people bravely protesting against rising violence

Josh Milton - August 14, 2021

The national flag of Ghana, where being LGBT+ is heavily criminalised.
World

‘Recipe for violence’: UN experts condemn Ghana’s anti-LGBT+ bill

Josh Milton - August 14, 2021

Swipe sideways to view more posts!

Dismiss

Loading ...

Close icon