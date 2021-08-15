Menu

InstagramTwitterYouTubeFacebookSnapchat
Globe Icon
Menu icon MY ACCOUNT Close icon Search icon

Join

and support
LGBT+ journalism
US

Tennis legend Billie Jean King married partner in secret after 40 years together

Lily Wakefield August 15, 2021
bookmarking iconBookmark Article
Billie Jean King wedding

Billie Jean King speaks onstage during The 2019 ESPYs at Microsoft Theater in 2019. (Getty/ Kevin Winter)

Tennis icon Billie Jean King has revealed that she secretly married her partner and former doubles partner Ilana Kloss three years ago.

King and Kloss have been together for more than 40 years, but as far as anyone knew they had not tied the knot.

However, in her upcoming memoir All In, King reveals that they did in fact get married, and that their 2018 wedding was officiated former New York City mayor David Dinkins, according to People

The 77-year-old former tennis player told the magazine that only three other people knew about their wedding held at the former mayor’s Manhattan apartment: Dinkins, his wife, and an aide that acted as a witness.

King wrote in her memoir: “Nobody threw rice or smashed wedding cake in the other’s face.

“One of the brides wore jeans and a lovely red scarf and the other had on a black shirt, a comfortable warm‑up suit, and pearls — ha! — a personal touch of glamour that Ilana still teases me about.”

“So much of our life has been public, keeping this private was something special we could hold on to, just for us,” she said.

King said that they decided to finally get married, after years of nudging from friends, because she “had a big problem with trusting and it meant a lot to show my trust in Ilana”.

Although she “felt very married to Ilana, whether I had a piece of paper or not”, she added: “Years from now, I never want anyone to question how much I was committed to you.”

Billie Jean King believes sexuality is a ‘fluid continuum’

Billie Jean King also told People that after decades of self-reflection, she has come to the conclusion that sexuality is “a continuum”.

King was married to her husband Larry King for 22 years, and came out as gay when she was 51.

More from PinkNews

Stars you didn’t know are LGBT+

Celebs you didn’t know have an LGBT sibling

The stars who went gay for pay

“You’re finding your truth, and it doesn’t have to stay the same,” she said.

“I only liked guys when I was young. I didn’t think about girls. And then all of a sudden I’m like, ‘Oh my God, what’s happening?’ My truth was changing over time. It took me forever.”

Now, King said society’s attitude towards sexual orientation is the healthiest “it’s ever been”.

She continued: “Kids today, because the environment is different, if you want to say, ‘I’m bi‘ or ‘I’m gay’, or whatever, they can find someone to say, ‘Okay, that’s good!’ And it does evolve.

“We’re all much more fluid in our sexuality than we realise. You can fall in love with somebody no matter what their sexuality is.

“It’s much healthier today than it’s ever been and hopefully it will continue.”

Related topics: billie jean king

Latest Posts

A woman holds a rainbow flag as people take part in the 19th Gay Pride Parade in downtown Zagreb
World

‘Homophobic’ bouncer ‘violently’ rips gay couple apart while screaming ‘no kissing’

Josh Milton - August 15, 2021

Lily Cole in a white dress on the red carpet
Fashion

Supermodel Lily Cole ‘acknowledges she’s not straight’ as she comes out as queer

Josh Milton - August 15, 2021

Billy Gilmour of Norwich City during the pre season friendly between Norwich City and Gillingham at Carrow Road
Sport

Liverpool slams ‘offensive’ homophobic chants calling Billy Gilmour a ‘rent boy’

Josh Milton - August 15, 2021

Billie Jean King wedding
US

Tennis legend Billie Jean King married partner in secret after 40 years together

Lily Wakefield - August 15, 2021

Related Articles

Miss Coco
Crime

‘Bubbly’ Black woman ‘proud to live her truth’ is the 34th trans person killed in the US in 2021

Josh Milton - August 14, 2021

rainbow pride flag
US

Pride flags banned at school. So, a neighbour decided to pick up their paintbrush

Lily Wakefield - August 13, 2021

queer bookshop homophobia New York
US

Bookshop exposes petty homophobic customers and for once, there was a happy ending

Lily Wakefield - August 13, 2021

White House press secretary Jen Psaki
News

Jen Psaki shuts down Fox reporter with reminder Trump suggested injecting bleach as COVID cure

Maggie Baska - August 13, 2021

Swipe sideways to view more posts!

Dismiss

Loading ...

Close icon