Menu

InstagramTwitterYouTubeFacebookSnapchat
Globe Icon
Menu icon MY ACCOUNT Close icon Search icon

Join

and support
LGBT+ journalism
Parenting

Russell Tovey ‘absolutely’ wants to be a daddy

Josh Milton August 14, 2021
bookmarking iconBookmark Article
British actor Russell Tovey poses during a photo session

Russell Tovey. (JOEL SAGET/AFP via Getty Images)

Russell Tovey has said he “absolutely” wants to start a family with his boyfriend Steve Brockman.

The British actor, 39, told The Guardian how his life has changed dramatically in the last year due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

But one thing that remains constant is his desire to have a baby. Having said in 2019 that he planned to “put the feelers out on how we’re going to make this work”, Tovey told the paper: “It’s absolutely there in my life, in the future.”

“Surrogacy, adoption, all those things are up for grabs,” Tovey explained, “and, you know, conversations with friends.

“I think I had this thing in my head, ‘I’ve got to be a dad by the time I’m 40’.

“But, probably because I’m about to be 40 I’m letting myself off the hook with that one.”

Tovey and boyfriend Steve Brockman, a rugby coach, have been dating since 2016, briefly breaking up in 2018 for a year.

More from PinkNews

Stars you didn’t know are LGBT+

Celebs you didn’t know have an LGBT sibling

The stars who went gay for pay

At the time, the Being Human star said that if he was still single in three years time, he would have a baby through a surrogate and raise them as a single dad.

Russell Tovey (R) and Steve Brockman. (Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

In 2018, when he was 36, Tovey reflected on his life-long dreams of fatherhood as he told Gay Times: “I want someone to call me daddy.”

We’re sure he can just hop on Grindr if he wants to be called that, to be honest.

“Having kids is something that is becoming fundamentally important to me,” he continued. “I remember being at school, junior school, and already wanting to be a dad.”

Elsewhere in his interview with The Guardian, Tovey reflected on how his entire generation “have Section 28 in their blood”, referring to the reviled legislation which barred schools from “promoting homosexuality”.

Related topics: Russell Tovey

Latest Posts

Transphobia is a hangover of British colonialism, and we need to address it
World

Police cruelly ‘laugh’ at trans people bravely protesting against rising violence

Josh Milton - August 14, 2021

Miss Coco
Crime

‘Bubbly’ Black woman ‘proud to live her truth’ is the 34th trans person killed in the US in 2021

Josh Milton - August 14, 2021

Lil Nas X in a floral suit with a super-wide lapel
Film and TV

Lil Nas X was almost cast in HBO’s Euphoria, and he isn’t ruling out appearing on the big screen one day

Josh Milton - August 14, 2021

Carmen Farala wearing her crown
Entertainment

Drag Race España winner Carmen Farala wants to apologise to RuPaul

Zac Haniff and Jake Hall - August 14, 2021

Related Articles

Tan France and Rob France with their son.
Parenting

Queer Eye’s Tan France introduces son to the world after surrogate gives birth seven weeks early

Josh Milton - August 3, 2021

Rebecca Dandridge parent Gilead Science UK Ireland mother
Sponsored

I went back into the closet at work – until I became pregnant

Sponsored - July 16, 2021

father AIDS tribute
Parenting

Son pays poignant, heartfelt tribute to two gay dads who died from AIDS just days apart

Emma Powys Maurice - July 7, 2021

Midwifery magazine celebrates trans men who give birth
Health

Midwifery magazine shares gorgeous cover celebrating trans men who give birth

Josh Milton - July 1, 2021

Swipe sideways to view more posts!

Dismiss

Loading ...

Close icon