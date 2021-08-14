Lil Nas X was almost cast in HBO’s Euphoria, and he isn’t ruling out appearing on the big screen one day

Lil Nas X attends the BET Awards 2021. (Getty/Paras Griffin)

Lil Nas X turned down a role in HBO’s critically-acclaimed Euphoria to focus on his music career and we have well and truly been robbed.

The 22-year-old hitmaker told Variety in an interview published Wednesday (11 August) that, for now at least, he prioritises making music above pretty much everything.

And that included a chance to star on Euphoria, the dark teenage drama about drugs, despair and a serious amount of sex.

What could have been, eh?

Starring Zendaya in the leading role, Euphoria is actually filming its second season after months of delays due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Nas, known off-stage as Montero Hill, told the magazine for its 2021 Power of Young Hollywood Issue: “I was actually going to do Euphoria, but I didn’t want to take time away from finishing my album [Montero].

“I definitely want to get into acting, but I feel I have to give it my all, and I want to focus on music for right now.

“I want my first movie to be amazing.”

Lil Nas X says he’s found ‘the one’

Lil Nas X has already shown off his acting chops throughout the Montero Cinematic Universe, starring as a Satan’s lap dancer in “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” and in an aggressively gay version of Prison Break for the track “Industry Baby“.

Elsewhere in the Variety interview, Nas casually broke countless people’s hearts by revealing that he has a partner.

“I’ve had some good boyfriends and some bad ones,” he said of his romantic history.

“A lot of them were emotionally unavailable or had a lot of insecurity and whatnot.

“I’ve found someone special now,” the singer added. “I think this is the one.

“I can’t explain it — it’s just a feeling.”

Nas didn’t quite say who his boyfriend is, but a lot of his fans have an idea.

Dancer Yai Ariza has been floated as Nas’ potential partner since the pair shared a defiant kiss at the BET Awards in June.

“Thank you so much @lilnasx & @itsbankhead for make me part of this historic and iconic moment for our community!” Ariza wrote on his Instagram after the performance.

It came a month after the Colombian-born dancer licked Nas’ neck – living the life so, so many of us want – during a performance of “Montero (Call Me by Your Name)” on Saturday Night Live.