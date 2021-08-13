Menu

InstagramTwitterYouTubeFacebookSnapchat
Globe Icon
Menu icon MY ACCOUNT Close icon Search icon

Join

and support
LGBT+ journalism
US

Arizona senator resigns after being arrested on child sex abuse charges

Lily Wakefield August 13, 2021
bookmarking iconBookmark Article
Arizona state senator Tony Navarrete gay abuse

Former Arizona state senator Tony Navarrete. (YouTube/ FOX 10 Phoenix)

Gay Arizona state senator Tony Navarrete has resigned following his arrest on seven charges of child sex abuse.

Last week, police put together a case against Navarrete, 35, after he was recorded apologising to one of his alleged victims.

A 16-year-old boy had come to Phoenix police on 4 August, alleging that Navarrete had molested him on multiple occasions between the ages of 12 or 13 and 15.

Police had the boy phone Navarrete and, with his permission, recorded the call. According to The Washington Post, the boy asked the state senator why he had abused him.

Navarrete allegedly responded that he “wasn’t well”, and added: “I’m sorry, mijo.”

Hours later, police arrested Navarrete, who was first elected in 2018 as state senator for Arizona’s 30th district.

Police had also spoken with another 13-year-old boy who alleged that Navarrete had tried to touch his genitals.

The politician now faces seven felony charges: five of sexual conduct with a minor, one of attempted sexual conduct with a minor and one charge of child molestation.

Navarette paid a $50,000 bond and left jail after just two days behind bars.

Following calls for him to step down from across the political spectrum, Navarrete handed in his resignation on Tuesday (10 August).

In a one-sentence email to Arizona’s Republican senate president, Karen Fann, and Democratic leader Rebecca Rios, he said: “Effective immediately, I am officially resigning my post as Arizona state senator for district 30.”

Tony Navarrete denies all charges against him

In a joint statement on Tony Navarrete’s resignation, Karen Fann and Rebecca Rios said: “This was the right thing to do considering the serious allegations.

More from PinkNews

Stars you didn’t know are LGBT+

Celebs you didn’t know have an LGBT sibling

The stars who went gay for pay

“We know that the Arizona Judicial Branch will deliver justice and pray for healing and support for all victims.”

But, in a longer statement sent to his mailing list, Navarrete later said denied the charges against him.

He said: “I adamantly deny all allegations that have been made and will pursue all avenues in an effort to prove my innocence.

“In doing so, I will be focusing the vast majority of my time and energy on my defence.”

If Navarrete is found guilty on all counts, he could face up to 49 years in prison.

Related topics: Arizona

Latest Posts

Arizona state senator Tony Navarrete gay abuse
US

Arizona senator resigns after being arrested on child sex abuse charges

Lily Wakefield - August 13, 2021

Will Young at 2009 Brit Awards
Entertainment

Will Young calls on BRIT Awards to stop excluding non-binary artists

Michele Theil - August 13, 2021

Life is Strange: True Colors
Entertainment

Life is Strange: True Colors unveils prequel DLC featuring return of fan-favourite character

Ed Nightingale - August 13, 2021

Beanie Feldstein and Sarah Paulson
Entertainment

Impeachment: American Crime Story trailer gives first look at Beanie Feldstein as Monica Lewinsky

Michele Theil - August 13, 2021

Related Articles

News

Olympic footballers make relationship Instagram official with adorable photo

Maggie Baska - August 12, 2021

People participate in a protest to demand an end to anti-Asian violence in the US
News

Hate crime charges for man who allegedly launched racist, homophobic attack on Asian family

Maggie Baska - August 12, 2021

Lynne Spears (L) and Britney Spears pose for the camera wearing black
Music

Britney Spears’ mum begs fans to stop attacking her family: ‘Try positivity!’

Josh Milton - August 12, 2021

Lynn Starkey catholic Roncalli high school Indiana
Education

Catholic school can legally fire teacher for being in same-sex marriage, court rules

Lily Wakefield - August 12, 2021

Swipe sideways to view more posts!

Dismiss

Loading ...

Close icon