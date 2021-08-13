Lizzo and Cardi B channel Disney’s Hercules in new video and bless the people with a huge bop

Lizzo, the actual goddess. (YouTube)

Pop icons Lizzo and Cardi B have dropped their much-hyped collaboration, “Rumors”, alongside an Ancient Greek-inspired music video that has fans screaming.

“Rumors” is Lizzo’s first single in two years and finds the singer taking aim at online gossip while channeling Disney’s Hercules.

The video sees Lizzo draped in gold and surrounded by her very own Muses (a nod to the animated classic), while a topless, pregnant Cardi B raps from a throne.

The collaboration has both artists sarcastically agreeing that “all the rumours are true”, with Lizzo remarking on negative comments made about her body and debunking the rumour that she slept with Canadian rapper Drake.

“Spending all your time trying to break a woman down / Realer s**t is going on, baby, take a look around,” Lizzo sings, while Cardi B raps about the suggestion that she has a “fake ass and fake boobs”.

The eye-catching music video starts by zooming in to Lizzo singing on the side of a vase, before she through a large Mount Olympus-style area with clouds behind her and gorgeous statues dotted around. Lizzo is dressed in a gold draped dress, to emulate the goddesses of Greek mythology.

Fans were quick to proclaim “Rumors” a smash and demanded that Disney cast Lizzo in the rumoured live-action Hercules remake.

LIZZO AND CARDI B DID THAT!!! OMG I CAN'T EVEN STOP LISTENING TO IT😭😩🔥 — Noah💛 (@demislemon) August 13, 2021

Lizzo really channeling "The Gospel Truth" from Disney's Hercules in Rumors and I'm gagging! 😱 #Rumors pic.twitter.com/1BXAATzZOZ — ✨Ms.Baeyonetta✨ (@Valyonetta) August 13, 2021

CAST LIZZO AS A MUSE IN THE LIVE ACTION HERCULES MOVIE NOW #Rumors pic.twitter.com/TRJKziJika — jimmy (@jdonohue91) August 13, 2021

LIZZO AND CARDI WOKE UP AND CHOSE TO BE GODDESSES!!!! THAT WAS FIRE #RUMORS @iamcardib @lizzo — SAL 💎 (@dickenhead__) August 13, 2021

Teasing the song ahead of its release, Lizzo shared a photo of herself and Cardi B on Instagram along with the risqué caption: “Fun fact: we took this picture right after Cardi whispered ‘I want to eat yo pussy’ in my ear. Rumors this Friday, you ready?”

Lizzo first teased the arrival of “Rumors” earlier this month, and recently shared a video of herself on working in a studio with Mark Ronson on more new music.

Appropriately timed to this release, she also recently dismissed the rumour that she killed a fan.