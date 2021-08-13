Life is Strange: True Colors unveils prequel DLC featuring return of fan-favourite character

Life Is Strange: True Colors. (Square Enix)

Life Is Strange: True Colors, the latest in the hit supernatural game series, will receive DLC post-release.

Titled Wavelength, it will star Steph Gingrich – a fan favourite character who first appeared in Before The Storm and will also be in True Colors.

A new trailer gives more details on this prequel to True Colours in which Steph takes the role of the local radio host and discovers more about her past in the local record store.

Judging from the trailer, it’s sure to have a great soundtrack, including the likes of Hayley Kiyoko, Foals, Sigur Ros and more.

Step into Steph's booth as the all-new radio show host for KRCT: Haven's best – and only – radio station. Over four seasons, discover more about Steph's past and her relationships as she makes her mark on the record store, uncovers its secrets – and decides her future. pic.twitter.com/JnbpTee84J — Life is Strange (@LifeIsStrange) August 12, 2021

The news was shared in a Twitter statement, including a release date for the DLC: 30 September.

Sadly, the statement also came with the news that the Life Is Strange Remastered Collection has been delayed until next year across all platforms: PC, PlayStation, Xbox, Stadia and Switch.

The collection includes the original Life Is Strange as well as its prequel Before The Storm.

The delay is due to the pandemic to “alleviate any additional pressure on the Life Is Strange team”. It’s great to see the team supporting its staff.

In addition, the Switch edition of True Colors has also been delayed. It will still be released this year, but is running late.

An update from the Life is Strange team pic.twitter.com/0nty0TFMYJ — Life is Strange (@LifeIsStrange) August 11, 2021

True Colors will follow lead bisexual character Alex who has the ability to empathise with the emotions of others, portrayed in-game as coloured auras in nova sequences where she can re-balance their emotions.

The game is set to continue the queer legacy of the series, drawing on the authentic experiences of its dev team.

True Colors will release on 10 September across PlayStation and Xbox consoles, Switch, PC and Stadia.

