Impeachment: American Crime Story trailer gives first look at Beanie Feldstein as Monica Lewinsky

Beanie Feldstein and Sarah Paulson star in Impeachment: American Crime Story. (FX)

The Impeachment: American Crime Story trailer is here, teasing Ryan Murphy’s recreation of the scandal involving White House intern Monica Lewinsky and president Bill Clinton.

Impeachment will be the show’s third incarnation and is expected to premiere later this year.

Lady Bird and Booksmart star Beanie Feldstein will play the lead role as Lewinsky, with the trailer gives viewers a first look at her meeting with Clinton.

Clive Owen plays the president, and the trailer includes his delivery of the famous line: “I did not have sexual relations with that woman.”

Edie Falco will take on the role of first lady Hillary Clinton, and Sarah Paulson, who won an Emmy for her role in the first season of American Crime Story , will play Linda Tripp, the civil servant who brought the affair to light.

The trailer gives us a number of dramatic scenes, including one of the first lady throwing something at her husband (and missing) in the Oval Office, as well as Lewinsky breaking down in tears as she realises what a difficult position she has found herself in.

Fans were thrilled by the trailer, praising the casting.

sarah and beanie getting an emmy for this WHEN !!???!? it literally screams — jenna 🧸 (@roomforletters) August 12, 2021

Miss paulson is coming for that emmy pic.twitter.com/2VOP9QMcJk — Salwa🦋 (@blylore) August 13, 2021

why does meryl streep as mary louise wright in big little lies look exactly like sarah paulson as linda tripp in american crime story impeachment pic.twitter.com/j66jqg29c3 — julia! (@helloIettuce) August 12, 2021

impeachment: american crime story has 2 sapphic leads i mean that’s just gay rights<3 pic.twitter.com/Ja2veze5vJ — sarah’s pr (@sarahpaulsbean) August 13, 2021

Producer Ryan Murphy, known for his work producing Glee, American Horror Story, Scream Queens, Pose, 9-1-1, The Politician, and Prom, has worked closely with Monica Lewinsky on making the show.

Murphy told The Hollywood Reporter: “I told [Lewinsky], ‘Nobody should tell your story but you, and it’s kind of gross if they do. If you want to produce it with me, I would love that; but you should be the producer, and you should make all the goddamn money.”

A UK airdate has not been announced for Impeachment: American Crime Story, but it will debut in the U.S. next month.

The award-winning anthology series previously focused on the OJ Simpson murder trial for The People vs OJ Simpson, which starred David Schwimmer. Its most recent season was The Assassination of Gianni Versace, starring Darren Criss.