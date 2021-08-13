Menu

InstagramTwitterYouTubeFacebookSnapchat
Globe Icon
Menu icon MY ACCOUNT Close icon Search icon

Join

and support
LGBT+ journalism
Film and TV

I Know What You Did Last Summer is coming back as a TV series and it looks iconic

Jonny Yates August 13, 2021
bookmarking iconBookmark Article
I Know What You Did Last Summer will be released on 15 October. (Amazon Prime Video)

I Know What You Did Last Summer will be released on 15 October. (Amazon Prime Video)

Amazon Prime Video has released first-look images for its upcoming series I Know What You Did Last Summer.

The television reboot of the 90s slasher classic will introduce a new generation of characters who are tied together by a secret.

It’s also been confirmed by Amazon Studios that I Know What You Did Last Summer will premiere on the streaming service on 15 October.

Prime Video will release the first four episodes on that date, while the rest of the season’s episodes will be rolled out weekly.

I Know What You Did Last Summer on Amazon Prime Video
The series follows the lives of a group of teenagers after a fatal car accident on the night of graduation. (Amazon Prime Video)

The plot reads: “One year after the fatal car accident that haunted their graduation night, a group of teenagers find themselves bound together by a dark secret and stalked by a brutal killer.

“As they try to piece together who’s after them, they reveal the dark side of their seemingly perfect town – and themselves. Everyone is hiding something, and uncovering the wrong secret could be deadly.”

I Know What You Did Last Summer on Amazon Prime Video
Two of the characters dance in a Euphoria-style first-look image of the series. (Amazon Prime Video)

The first-look images includes one of the characters looking at a mirror scrawled with “I Know What You Did Last Summer” in pink lipstick – which is definitely not a farewell message on Drag Race.

Another features two characters dancing in an image with a Euphoria-style aesthetic, while the final two depict shocked faces as the characters lives start to unravel due to their “dark secret”.

The series will star Madison Iseman, Bill Heck, Brianne Tju, Ezekiel Goodman, Ashley Moore, Sebastian Amoruso, Fiona Rene, Cassie Beck and Brooke Bloom.

I Know What You Did Last Summer on Amazon Prime video
The series follows a group of friends who are bound together by a traumatic event. (Amazon Prime Video)

The characters are yet-to-be revealed but horror fans will be hoping for queer representation in a genre loved by LGBT+ people – despite being regularly over looked in classic horror films and shows.

More recently Netflix’s Fear Street was praised for its “groundbreaking” approach to queerness, with the trilogy centred around a queer love story.

The upcoming series is, of course, a reboot of the 1997 cult favourite slasher film of the same name which stars Sarah Michelle Gellar, Jennifer Love Hewitt, Freddie Prinze Jr. and Ryan Phillipe.

The film was written by Kevin Williamson, who also worked on Scream, with both films being credited for reviving the genre in the 1990s.

More from PinkNews

Stars you didn’t know are LGBT+

Celebs you didn’t know have an LGBT sibling

The stars who went gay for pay

How to stream I Know What You Did Last Summer

The eight-part series will be released globally through Amazon Prime Video from 15 October.

Fans can also stream the 1997 film I Know What You Did Last Summer as part of an Amazon Prime Video subscription in the UK. The streaming service comes with a 30-day free trial and then costs £7.99 per month or £79.99 per year.

To sign up, stream both the film and series and find out more head to amazon.co.uk/primevideo.

This article contains affiliate links, PinkNews may earn revenue if you click through and purchase products through the links.

Related topics: Amazon

Latest Posts

I Know What You Did Last Summer will be released on 15 October. (Amazon Prime Video)
Film and TV

I Know What You Did Last Summer is coming back as a TV series and it looks iconic

Jonny Yates - August 13, 2021

RuPaul dressed in a gold dress appears as judge on Drag Race
Entertainment

Drag Race fans rejoice as RuPaul finally tells us what the All Stars ‘game within a game’ is

Michele Theil - August 13, 2021

Britney Spears
Entertainment

Britney Spears’ father finally agrees to stand down from conservatorship in ‘major victory’

Emma Powys Maurice - August 13, 2021

Side by side image of Eminem and non-binary Stevie from TikTok
Entertainment

Eminem’s child comes out as genderfluid: ‘Forever growing and changing’

Maggie Baska - August 13, 2021

Related Articles

RuPaul dressed in a gold dress appears as judge on Drag Race
Entertainment

Drag Race fans rejoice as RuPaul finally tells us what the All Stars ‘game within a game’ is

Michele Theil - August 13, 2021

Entertainment

Netflix drops trailer for ‘gay James Bond’ series full of drag queens and naked daddies

Maggie Baska - August 13, 2021

Emma Corrin as PRincess Diana in a red strappy dress, bouffant hair and tiara
Entertainment

The Crown’s Emma Corrin opens up about their queer identity: ‘I exist somewhere in between’

Lily Wakefield - August 12, 2021

Joshua Bassett LGBT+
Film and TV

High School Musical’s Joshua Bassett says coming out was ‘liberating’ despite ‘nasty’ homophobia

Josh Milton - August 12, 2021

Swipe sideways to view more posts!

Dismiss

Loading ...

Close icon