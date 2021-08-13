I Know What You Did Last Summer is coming back as a TV series and it looks iconic

I Know What You Did Last Summer will be released on 15 October. (Amazon Prime Video)

Amazon Prime Video has released first-look images for its upcoming series I Know What You Did Last Summer.

The television reboot of the 90s slasher classic will introduce a new generation of characters who are tied together by a secret.

It’s also been confirmed by Amazon Studios that I Know What You Did Last Summer will premiere on the streaming service on 15 October.

Prime Video will release the first four episodes on that date, while the rest of the season’s episodes will be rolled out weekly.

The plot reads: “One year after the fatal car accident that haunted their graduation night, a group of teenagers find themselves bound together by a dark secret and stalked by a brutal killer.

“As they try to piece together who’s after them, they reveal the dark side of their seemingly perfect town – and themselves. Everyone is hiding something, and uncovering the wrong secret could be deadly.”

The first-look images includes one of the characters looking at a mirror scrawled with “I Know What You Did Last Summer” in pink lipstick – which is definitely not a farewell message on Drag Race.

Another features two characters dancing in an image with a Euphoria-style aesthetic, while the final two depict shocked faces as the characters lives start to unravel due to their “dark secret”.

The series will star Madison Iseman, Bill Heck, Brianne Tju, Ezekiel Goodman, Ashley Moore, Sebastian Amoruso, Fiona Rene, Cassie Beck and Brooke Bloom.

The characters are yet-to-be revealed but horror fans will be hoping for queer representation in a genre loved by LGBT+ people – despite being regularly over looked in classic horror films and shows.

More recently Netflix’s Fear Street was praised for its “groundbreaking” approach to queerness, with the trilogy centred around a queer love story.

The upcoming series is, of course, a reboot of the 1997 cult favourite slasher film of the same name which stars Sarah Michelle Gellar, Jennifer Love Hewitt, Freddie Prinze Jr. and Ryan Phillipe.

The film was written by Kevin Williamson, who also worked on Scream, with both films being credited for reviving the genre in the 1990s.

How to stream I Know What You Did Last Summer

The eight-part series will be released globally through Amazon Prime Video from 15 October.

Fans can also stream the 1997 film I Know What You Did Last Summer as part of an Amazon Prime Video subscription in the UK. The streaming service comes with a 30-day free trial and then costs £7.99 per month or £79.99 per year.

