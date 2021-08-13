Eminem’s child comes out as genderfluid: ‘Forever growing and changing’

American rapper Eminem's child has come out non-binary and revealed their name alongside their pronouns in a video on TikTok. (Kurt Krieger/Corbis via Getty/TikTok/@st0nedc0w)

Eminem’s 19-year-old child, Stevie, has come out as genderfluid in a powerful transformation video on TikTok.

The teenager whose mother is Eminem’s ex-wife Kim Scott, shared their gender journey in a video which began with the words: “Watch me become more comfortable with myself”.

They shared the journey via a sequence of photos detailing their evolving gender expression, including their shift to using all pronouns.

“Forever growing and changing,” Stevie wrote in the caption. He added the hashtags “genderfluid” and “bi”.

The teen previously asked followers on Instagram to “call me Stevie”.

With thousands of views already, it is clear that many people are proud of Stevie for sharing their journey on the video-sharing app.

“I am very happy that you are feeling comfortable with yourself even if I don’t know you personally,” one follower commented on TikTok.

Another person said Stevie’s fans “support you and we are so proud of you”.

Someone else asked in the comments how Stevie came to choose his name.

Stevie responded that they “spent a long time trying to pick a name” they felt comfortable with, and “the first name I felt comfortable with is Stevie”.

According to the Independent, Eminem legally adopted Stevie in 2005 after reconciling with his ex-wife Kim Scott, who is Stevie’s mother.

The rapper was initially married to Scott between 1999 and 2001, and they remarried again in 2006 before Eminem filed for divorce a few months later.

Eminem has two other children including a daughter, Hailie, with Scott, and Alaina – who Eminem also adopted, and whose mother is Scott’s late twin sister.

In 2020, the rapper revealed that one of his proudest accomplishments is being able to raise his children.

“I have a niece that I have helped raise, too, that’s pretty much like a daughter to me, and she is 26, and I have a younger one that’s 17 now,” Eminem told Mike Tyson’s Hotboxin’ podcast

“So when I think about my accomplishments, that’s probably the thing I’m the most proud of is being able to raise kids.”