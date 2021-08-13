Menu

Devil Wears Prada star Emily Blunt to play real-life ‘first female detective’ in new action thriller

Jonny Yates August 13, 2021
bookmarking iconBookmark Article

Emily Blunt will star in a thriller about a real life female detective for Amazon Prime Video. (Christopher Polk/Getty Images)

Emily Blunt is starring in a thriller about pioneering detective Kate Warne and it sounds incredible.

The actor will play a real-life female Sherlock Holmes working in a male dominated industry for Amazon Prime Video’s film.

The film is described as a “propulsive action adventure” by Deadline, that follows Kate Warne, the first woman to become a detective at the Pinkerton Agency in the US.

Warne’s singular sleuthing skills in the 1800s paved the way for future women in law enforcement and forever changed how detective work was done.

The film, which stars Blunt as Warne will shine a spotlight on the groundbreaking detective, who was responsible for uncovering the 1861 Baltimore Plot to assassinate Abraham Lincoln

A release date is yet to be announced but as it’s been acquired by Amazon Studios, viewers can expect it to be released exclusively on the streaming service Prime Video.

Blunt has previously turned out some iconic roles including Meryl Streep’s assistant, Emily, in the Devil Wears Prada and the all-singing, all-dancing nanny, Mary Poppins.

The film is also being produced by Dwayne Johnson, seeing the pair reunite after starring together in Disney’s Jungle Cruise, which was released simultaneously in cinemas and on Disney+ this summer.

That film received some backlash from the LGBT+ community after Jack Whitehall was cast as an “effete, very camp” gay character back in 2018.

Following its release there have been further frustrations because his character, McGregor Houghton, never actually uses the word “gay” despite Whitehall bigging up a “coming out scene”.

Amazon Prime Video’s library is getting bigger

The upcoming Emily Blunt film adds to Amazon Prime Video’s extensive catalogue which includes the film adaption of Everybody’s Talking About Jamie and series including the Nicole Kidman-fronted Nine Perfect Strangers.

The adaption of West End hit Everybody’s Talking About Jamie will make its much-anticipated premiere on the platform on 17 September, with a recent trailer showing newcomer Max Harwood in the lead role alongside Sarah Lancashire, Richard E. Grant.

We’ve also put together a guide of some of the best new series arriving to the streaming service in August that are set to be your next binge watch.

