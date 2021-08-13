Menu

Drag Race fans rejoice as RuPaul finally tells us what the All Stars ‘game within a game’ is

Michele Theil August 13, 2021
RuPaul dressed in a gold dress appears as judge on Drag Race

Drag legend RuPaul will be joining the cast of Netflix's newest adult-oriented comedy series Chicago Party Aunt.

RuPaul has spent the last nine weeks teasing “game within a game” to RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 6 – and now, we’re finally about to see it unfold/

Following fan-favourite Ra’Jah O’Hara’s second challenge win of the season, which meant all other queens were up for elimination, fans were elated to find out what twist RuPaul would be introducing to this series of All Stars.

In the final moments of the episode, RuPaul spilled the beans by telling this week’s eliminated contestant Eureka: “Don’t leave. It’s not over yet. Prepare for the lip-sync of your life, and report to the main stage. I’m waiting.”RuPaul’s admission is the first time the “game within a game” has been confirmed as a lip-sync battle.

Sadly, we received no further details of how exactly the game will unfold, but fans have long speculated as to how it could work – theories have ranged from the game being a new version of the All Stars 4 LaLaPaRuZa episode, which saw eliminated queens return for lip-syncs against queens still in the running, to the idea that the “game within a game” is actually another season of All Stars.

The reveal came as a relief to fans, some of whom, nine episodes into the season, thought that RuPaul might have forgotten about the twist.

Fans are already desperate for next week’s episode, and to see eliminated queens Serena ChaCha, Jiggly Caliente, Silky Nutmeg Ganache, Yara Sofia, Scarlet Envy, A’Keria C. Davenport, Jan, Pandora Boxx, and Eureka! again, all of who are expected to make a reappearance in the “game within a game”.

Ginger Minj, Kylie Sonique Love, Ra’Jah O’Hara, and Trinity K. Bonet are all still competing in All Stars 6.

The competition is currently wide open, with Ginger, Ra’Jah and Trinity each having netted two main challenge wins, and Kylie nipping at their heels on one.

After this season, fans will be treated to a new season of Drag Race UK, and, it is rumoured, a brand new All Stars edition that will feature contestants from around the world. 

