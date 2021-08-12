The White Lotus is officially returning for a second season. (HBO)

Good news everyone: HBO’s critically-acclaimed series The White Lotus has been renewed for a second season.

Yes, that’s right: the show that has been the talk of gay Twitter over the past few weeks will officially return for a second outing.

From rimming to Jennifer Coolidge, the first run of the satirical series has featured plenty of talked-about moments.

However it’s been confirmed that the second instalment of The White Lotus will focus on an entirely new cast and location.

The announcement from HBO reads that the show “leaves Hawaii behind and follows a different group of vacationers as they jet to another White Lotus property and settle in temporarily amongst its inhabitants.”

The first series airs its last episode in the US on 15 August, while UK viewers will get to watch it for the first time on Sky Atlantic and NOW from 16 August.

So we won’t give away any spoilers for the first series, which follows the vacation of various hotel guests as they relax in paradise.

The plot continues: “But with each passing day, a darker complexity emerges in these picture-perfect travellers, the hotel’s cheerful employees and the idyllic locale itself.”

The six-part series stars Connie Britton, Jennifer Coolidge, Murray Bartlett, Molly Shannon and Sydney Sweeney, with a supporting cast featuring Lukas Gage.

Gage, who plays Dillon, appears in an instantly iconic rimjob scene which became a much-discussed part of the show, as you can imagine.

After Murray Barlett’s character Armond was caught with his face between Dillon’s cheeks it’s safe to say Twitter reacted in the most Twitter way.

The actor himself told The AV Club: “I can’t wait for my ass to get retweeted all over the Internet.”

The series is created, written and directed by Mike White, who was also behind the HBO series Enlightened.

“Mike has once again delivered a quintessential HBO show, and it’s the talk of the town,” Francesca Orsi, HBO Programming’s executive vice president, said in a released statement.

“We were thrilled to hear where he wanted to go next, after closing this epic chapter in Hawaii, and can’t wait to keep following him wherever he takes us.”

How to stream The White Lotus in the UK

Viewers will be able to watch the series in the UK from 16 August via Sky Atlantic and streaming service NOW.

You can sign up for a Now Entertainment Pass which is contract-free and available to watch on smart devices including the Fire TV Stick at or you can watch it as part of your Sky TV subscription. To find out more go to nowtv.com or sky.com/tv.

Meanwhile US viewers can watch the show now on HBO Max, with the final episode airing on 15 August.

