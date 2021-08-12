Menu

InstagramTwitterYouTubeFacebookSnapchat
Globe Icon
Menu icon MY ACCOUNT Close icon Search icon

Join

and support
LGBT+ journalism
UK

Russell Tovey says he and others in his generation have ‘Section 28 in their blood’

Lily Wakefield August 12, 2021
bookmarking iconBookmark Article
Russell Tovey section 28

Russell Tovey. (Getty/ David Levenson)

Actor Russell Tovey has described how he and others in his generation have “Section 28 in their blood”, having grown up in Margaret Thatcher’s Britain.

Tovey, who is currently starring in the West End revival of Constellations at London’s the Vaudeville Theatre, came out as gay when he was 18 years old.

Although Thatcher was no longer prime minister by the time he came out, the homophobic legislation was still in place and Tovey, now 39, told The Guardian that he is part of a “whole generation of queer people who have section 28 in our blood”.

Section 28 was introduced by Margaret Thatcher and prevented local authorities and schools from “promoting homosexuality”. It was not repealed until 2003. 

Tovey said the message of the legislation was: “You’re a pervert, there’s no place for you. Your only opportunities are to stay in the closet if you want success and happiness, but you won’t be happy anyway.

“And if you come out, you’re going to get AIDS and no one’s going to love you.”

Although going into acting, Tovey found a more LGBT-friendly community, Section 28 was still part of his “psyche”.

More from PinkNews

Stars you didn’t know are LGBT+

Celebs you didn’t know have an LGBT sibling

The stars who went gay for pay

Russell Tovey thinks the openness of young queer people now is ‘f**king wonderful’

For some in Russell Tovey’s generation, it’s hard to see “a world now where kids are coming up going like, well, ‘I’m pansexual, I’m fluid, I haven’t really decided yet.’”

“I can understand when someone is chewed up by that, because that isn’t their experience,” he said.

“They’ve got self-hate that has been embedded in them by the government.”

For Tovey though, the comparative freedom that young queer people have now is “f**king wonderful”: “Isn’t this a great time to be alive?”

Throughout his life, the actor has had to deal with the legacy of Thatcher’s legislation – internalised homophobia. But now, he added: “I feel the most settled and the most calm I’ve been for a long, long time. Definitely.”

Related topics: Gay, Margaret Thatcher, Russell Tovey, Section 28

Latest Posts

Britney Spears
Entertainment

Britney Spears’ father finally agrees to stand down from conservatorship in ‘major victory’

Emma Powys Maurice - August 13, 2021

Side by side image of Eminem and non-binary Stevie from TikTok
Entertainment

Eminem’s child comes out as genderfluid: ‘Forever growing and changing’

Maggie Baska - August 13, 2021

Lizzo and dancers standing atop Greek columns
Entertainment

Lizzo and Cardi B channel Disney’s Hercules in new video and bless the people with a huge bop

Michele Theil - August 13, 2021

Entertainment

Netflix drops trailer for ‘gay James Bond’ series full of drag queens and naked daddies

Maggie Baska - August 13, 2021

Related Articles

Owen Hurcum at a trans rights protest in London on 6 August.
Trans

World’s first non-binary mayor slams Tory government’s ‘rubbish excuse’ for trans healthcare

Vic Parsons - August 12, 2021

Dorset Police suspect on jet ski who hurled homophobic abuse at Mudeford
News

Man on jet ski hurls foul homophobic abuse at beachgoers

Maggie Baska - August 12, 2021

Liverpool reclaim pride
UK

Liverpool to ‘reclaim Pride’ after spate of violence with defiant, anti-capitalist protest

Lily Wakefield - August 12, 2021

forensic expert jo Millington gay
UK

Gay forensic expert wins huge payout after boss’s bizarre take on her sexuality

Lily Wakefield - August 11, 2021

Swipe sideways to view more posts!

Dismiss

Loading ...

Close icon