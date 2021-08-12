All the games at the Nintendo Indie World Showcase including Boyfriend Dungeon and Axiom Verge 2

Boyfriend Dungeon. (Kitfox Games)

A whole host of games were shown at the Nintendo Indie World showcase, many of which are available right now, with others coming next year.

The eventful showcase included surprise launches for Axiom Verge 2 and Boyfriend Dungeon, as well as Tetris Effect: Connected.

Let’s jump straight into the Nintendo goodness shall we?

Boyfriend Dungeon

Plenty of people have dated an absolute weapon, but what if you really did date your weapon? That’s the premise behind Boyfriend Dungeon, the queer-friendly dungeon crawler in which your weapon is also your boyfriend. Between action-packed combat, the game morphs into a dating simulator with your weapon boyfriends. Because a couple that slays together, stays together. It’s out right now and we’ll have a review very soon.

Tetris Effect Connected

The Tetris name is synonymous with the Game Boy console, and now the game arrives on Nintendo’s latest handheld console. Tetris Effect was a big success on Xbox and PlayStation – even without VR, it offers a mesmeric take on the Tetris formula with its music and visuals. Plus there are various multiplayer options, including cross-play with other consoles. It’s coming on 8 October.

Eastward

With a release date finally announced for 16 September, this much-anticipated action RPG is at last on the way. Inspired by top-down SNES classics, Eastward has a Studio Ghibli-esque steampunk aesthetic and gameplay that mixes puzzle solving and combat. The latest trailer suggests an emotive story on top of all that – this is shaping up to be an absolute treat.

Axiom Verge 2

The sequel to the hit Metroidvania, Axiom Verge 2 features a new heroine in a sci-fi world who’s empowered by microscopic machines that are slowly killing her. Interconnected worlds, beautiful pixel art and colossal bosses, this is looking every bit as good as the original. Get it today.

Garden Story

The cutest game shown, Garden Story sees you playing as an adorable grape as they solve puzzles and fend off enemies to restore their community. It’s Zelda meets Stardew Valley and it’s out now. We’ll have a review soon.

TOEM

For another laidback experience, check out the black and white cartoon aesthetic of TOEM. Its stark visuals bely a cute little game about taking photos and exploring Scandinavian-inspired landscapes. TOEM is full of charm and it’s out this Autumn.

Metal Slug Tactics

Older gamers will be familiar with the Metal Slug name, a 90s Japanese shoot-em-up from SNK. Now, Leikir Studio are switching to an isometric perspective and adding tactical turn-based gameplay. Think Fire Emblem but with guns, explosions and a retro feel. It’s on it way in 2022.

Bomb Rush Cyberfunk

For any players desperately wanting a Jet Set Radio follow up, look no further than Bomb Rush Cyberfunk. Skate and grind your way around a cel-shaded futuristic city, tagging graffiti as you go. It’s stylish, cool, and features an awesome funk soundtrack. It’ll be a timed console exclusive in 2022.

Loop Hero

Available already on PC, this innovative card-based RPG is already proving popular. Instead of controlling the hero, you use cards to create the looping world by placing enemies, buildings and terrain. Choose a fantasy class, complete loops to unlock new cards, and defeat terrifying bosses. It’s arriving on Switch this winter.

Necrobarista: Final Pour

Another title making its way over from PC, Necrobarista: Final Pour is a director’s cut version of the anime coffee visual novel that explores the ethics of necromancy. Now with new story features and enhanced visuals, there’s an additional studio mode to create your own story vignettes. It’s out right now.

Shovel Knight: Pocket Dungeon

The Shovel Knight franchise continues with Pocket Dungeon, a puzzle adventure mashup that moves away from the familiar side-scrolling action. What looks like a match-three puzzle game fuses combat and dungeon crawling for a unique experience that’s coming to the Switch this winter.

FAR: Changing Tides

FAR: Changing Tides offers a pensive, meditative adventure as you take your ship through post-apocalyptic waters. It’s set to offer poignant storytelling alongside exploring a flooded landscape when it arrives early next year.

ISLANDERS: Console Edition

If you’re after a relaxing strategy title, then this is for you. ISLANDERS sees you developing an island settlement on procedurally generated landscapes, through gentle gameplay and with no pressure. With its minimalist style and almost infinite possibilities, it’s a peaceful take on the genre that’s available right now.

Also shown…

Curious Expedition 2 (11 August)

Slime Rancher: Plortable Edition (11 August)

Gang Beasts (Autumn 2021)

Hundred Days – Winemaking Simulator (Winter 2021)

ASTRONEER (January 2022)

LumbearJack (2022)

For all the games at the Nintendo Indie World Showcase, see the full video below.

For more gaming news, follow Gaymeo on Facebook and Twitter. You can also email us with any news or tips on [email protected]