Menu

InstagramTwitterYouTubeFacebookSnapchat
Globe Icon
Menu icon MY ACCOUNT Close icon Search icon

Join

and support
LGBT+ journalism
News

Tearful teacher dramatically quits job rather than call trans students by their names

Vic Parsons August 12, 2021
bookmarking iconBookmark Article
A teacher quit over the new trans policy that required teachers to use trans students' names.

The moment Laure Morris quit as a teacher over a new trans policy. (Screenshot/WUSA9.com)

A teacher dramatically quit her job in front of hundreds of people to protest an LGBT+ policy that asks for trans pupils to be called by their names.

Claiming that the trans-inclusive policy goes against her views as “a believer in Christ”, Laura Morris told a meeting of the school board in Loudoun County, Virginia, on 11 August that she had “struggled with the idea of returning to school” before resigning and urging others to do the same.

“Within the last year, I was told in one of my so-called equity trainings that white Christian able-bodied females currently have the power in our schools, and that quote, ‘this has to change’,” Morris said.

Crying, she continued: “You’ve made your point. You no longer value me, or many other teachers you’ve employed in this county. So since my contract outlines the power that you have over my employment in Loudon County Public Schools, I thought it necessary to resign in front of you.

“School board, I quit. I quit your policies, I quit your trainings, and I quit being a cog in a machine that tells me to push highly politicised agendas on our most vulnerable constituents – the children. I will find employment elsewhere. I encourage all parents and staff in this county to flood the private schools.”

Trans policy asks teachers to use trans student’s names

The new policy advises that schools should allow trans students to “use their chosen name and gender pronouns that reflect their consistently asserted gender identity” and asks teachers to use their name and pronouns, too.

Staff or students who “intentionally and persistently refuse to respect a student […] by using the wrong name and gender pronoun” will be in violation of the policy, which also says that trans students should be able to play sports, use the bathroom, and take part in other gendered activities in accordance with their identity.

More from PinkNews

Stars you didn’t know are LGBT+

Celebs you didn’t know have an LGBT sibling

The stars who went gay for pay

“All school mental health professionals shall complete training on topics relating to LGBTQ+ students, including procedures for preventing and responding to bullying, harassment and discrimination based on gender identity/expression,” the policy says.

It was passed by a school board vote on Wednesday (11 August) evening after remarks from dozens of emotional speakers. Parents who oppose the trans-inclusive policy and the guidance on teaching about race protested outside the school board meeting, leading to one person being arrested.

While parents of trans pupils and teachers at the school spoke in favour of the new policy, many with Christian beliefs opposed it.

Substitute teacher Emily Hart said that it would be a violation of her religious rights: “[It] would force teachers to act against their sincerely held religious beliefs.”

Rene Camp, parent of three, said she is a “Christian mom” and believes that God “created us male and female”.

“We respect everyone just as we should respect everybody,” Camp said, but added: “Now that boys and girls are allowed to mix bathrooms, my daughter might not be safe in any of those bathrooms.”

Related topics: transphobia

Latest Posts

I Know What You Did Last Summer will be released on 15 October. (Amazon Prime Video)
Film and TV

There’s an I Know What You Did Last Summer TV series coming soon and it looks iconic

Jonny Yates - August 13, 2021

RuPaul dressed in a gold dress appears as judge on Drag Race
Entertainment

Drag Race fans rejoice as RuPaul finally tells us what the All Stars ‘game within a game’ is

Michele Theil - August 13, 2021

Britney Spears
Entertainment

Britney Spears’ father finally agrees to stand down from conservatorship in ‘major victory’

Emma Powys Maurice - August 13, 2021

Side by side image of Eminem and non-binary Stevie from TikTok
Entertainment

Eminem’s child comes out as genderfluid: ‘Forever growing and changing’

Maggie Baska - August 13, 2021

Related Articles

News

Olympic footballers make relationship Instagram official with adorable photo

Maggie Baska - August 12, 2021

People participate in a protest to demand an end to anti-Asian violence in the US
News

Hate crime charges for man who allegedly launched racist, homophobic attack on Asian family

Maggie Baska - August 12, 2021

Lynne Spears (L) and Britney Spears pose for the camera wearing black
Music

Britney Spears’ mum begs fans to stop attacking her family: ‘Try positivity!’

Josh Milton - August 12, 2021

Lynn Starkey catholic Roncalli high school Indiana
Education

Catholic school can legally fire teacher for being in same-sex marriage, court rules

Lily Wakefield - August 12, 2021

Swipe sideways to view more posts!

Dismiss

Loading ...

Close icon