Lil Nas X thinks his new boyfriend is ‘the one’ and the sound you hear is a million hearts breaking

Lil Nas X attends the BET Awards 2021. (Getty/Paras Griffin)

Lil Nas X has a boyfriend – and he thinks he might be the “the one”.

In an interview with Variety, Lil Nas X went full-on heart eye emojis as he gushed about his partner.

“I’ve had some good boyfriends and some bad ones,” he said of his romantic history in the magazine’s 2021 Power of Young Hollywood Issue published Wednesday (11 August).

Speaking of power, casual reminder that Nas is, in fact, a “power bottom“.

“A lot of them were emotionally unavailable or had a lot of insecurity and whatnot,” he continued.

“I’ve found someone special now,” the “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” singer added. “I think this is the one.

“I can’t explain it — it’s just a feeling.”

Who is Lil Nas X’s boyfriend?

Lil Nas X didn’t name the boyfriend he’s head over heels for, but some have an inkling as to who it could be.

Dancer Yai Ariza has been pegged as Nas’ potential partner by fans since the pair shared a defiant kiss at the BET Awards in June.

“Thank you so much @lilnasx & @itsbankhead for make me part of this historic and iconic moment for our community!” Ariza wrote on his Instagram after the performance.

It came a month after Colombian-born dancer licked Nas’ neck – living the life so, so many of us want – during a performance of “Montero (Call Me by Your Name)” on Saturday Night Live.

Nas even posted a photograph of them on his Instagram story getting rather, well, cosy.

In perhaps the most relatable part of the Variety interview, Lil Nas X opened up about how he’s handled the last year amid the coronavirus pandemic. “I think I spent all of the pandemic making music and crying – no in-betweens,” he said.

“For the first month or so, I did not leave my house, and I once I did, I was super over critical of everything I was making.

“I was letting everything online get to me and feeling like things were over for me.”