Dorset Police are looking for a suspect on jet ski who hurled homophobic abuse at a woman swimming in the sea at Mudeford. (Dorset Police/Envato Elements)

Dorset Police are on the lookout for a man who shouted homophobic abuse while riding on a jet ski in Mudeford, England.

On 18 July at around 4pm, the victim – a woman aged in her 40s – was enjoying her time at the beach at Mudeford, a seaside parish east of Christchurch. She was swimming in the sea close to the beach huts when she confronted a group of people on jet skis.

According to police, the group were reported to be riding jet skis dangerously close to swimmers. A man from the group responded by becoming verbally abusive, hurling homophobic comments and splashing water at the woman, police said.

Dorset Police constable Erica Weldon said in a statement that the force “takes hate crime very seriously” and have been “carrying out a number of enquiries into this incident”.

Weldon then announced that police had issued an image of a man they want to speak to in connection with the homophobic incident.

The man in the picture has a beard and is wearing a dark hat, sunglasses and shorts. He also appears to be riding a jet ski with a young passenger in front of him.

“I would urge anyone who recognises him to please come forward,” Weldon said. “I am also keen to hear from any witnesses to the incident who have not already spoken to police.”

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Dorset Police or anonymously contact Crimestoppers online or by phone.

Earlier in the year, the LGBT+ community in Dorset was rocked by a horrific attack against a 21-year-old trans man. The incident took place in Bournemouth – just a few miles away from Mudeford – on 18 June.

Ruan Filipe, a Portugal native who moved to England three years ago, was stabbed in the face by thugs who tore his underwear off. Filipe claimed the group “pulled me to the ground” and began to punch him while slashing his face, stomach and legs with a knife.