The Crown’s Emma Corrin opens up about their queer identity: ‘I exist somewhere in between’

Lily Wakefield August 12, 2021
Emma Corrin as PRincess Diana in a red strappy dress, bouffant hair and tiara

Emma Corrin played Princess Diana in The Crown. (Netfix)

The Crown star Emma Corrin has gone into more detail about her queer identity and said she’s still “figuring it out”.

The 25-year-old actor spoke to ITV News about their current play, Anna X, a modern love story that delves into our online personas. 

During the interview, she was asked about the importance of speaking out online about her queer identity – within the last few weeks, Corrin has posted on social media about using binders, and updated their Instagram bio pronouns to read “she/they”.

She said: “I think visibility is key with these things.

“I’ve felt it, because my journey has been a long one and has still got a long way to go.

“I think that we are so used to defining ourselves, and that’s the way, sadly, society works, within these binaries.

“It’s taken me a long time to realise that I exist somewhere in between and I’m still not sure where that is yet.”

Corrin said that deciding to speak out about their queerness online was “scary and revealing, and I wasn’t sure whether it was the right thing to do”.

She continued: “But the feedback I got from other people in the queer community has been wonderful. It’s great and it’s something to be celebrated.

“I still figuring it all out. I think everyone is, and that’s kind of the point.

“There’s no fixed identity, especially for people in the queer community, so it’s going to be an ongoing journey. I hope that sharing it helps people.”

Emma Corrin came out as queer in a cryptic Instagram post

In April this year, Emma Corrin posted photos from a wedding-themed shoot for Pop magazine to her Instagram, and captioned the post: “Ur fave queer bride.”

The cryptic post was the first time the actor had specifically referred to herself as queer, but had previously dodged questions from journalists presuming she was straight.

She told The Telegraph last year that she shares a London flat with four university friends, and was asked if she had a boyfriend.

She responded: “I’d rather navigate this on my own. It’s nicer to feel like I’m taking care of me.”

