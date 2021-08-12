Dua Lipa and Elton John have announced a collaboration. (Getty Images)

Dua Lipa and Elton John have answered the decades-long calls for someone – anyone, please we beg – to save music by announcing a new collaboration.

Taking to Twitter on Wednesday (11 August), Dua Lipa announced “Cold Heart” which will be a mash-up of two of Elton’s classic hits remixed by PNAU.

John has mentored Australian musical trio PNAU – made up of Nick Littlemore, Peter Mayes and Sam Littlemore – for years and even teamed up on a 2012 remix album Good Morning to the Night.

Announcing that the track will drop Friday (13 August), Lipa wrote on an Instagram story: “I’m fizzing with excitement!

“Elton John, I love you and I’m so happy this is finally coming into the world.”

Elton John says he ‘adores’ Dua Lipa ahead of new song

“Dua, I adore you, and it has been an incredible experience making this together,” John, 74, wrote on an Instagram post.

“I can’t wait for you all to hear it!”

“I love you!” Lipa replied. “I’m so excited.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Elton John (@eltonjohn)

“Cold, cold heart,” John sings in the snippet Dua Lipa shared which is a refurnished version of “Sacrifice” from his 1989 album, Sleeping with the Past.

“Hard done by you. Some things looking better baby. Just passin’ through.”

Lipa then belts out from John’s “Rocket Man”: “And I think it’s gonna be a long, long time. ‘Til touchdown brings me ’round again to find.”

Elton John and Dua Lipa have been friends for years, with John featuring on Lipa’s “Studio 2054” live stream last November and then an Instagram live session the month prior.

The “Levitating” singer even headlined the musical legend’s AIDS Foundation Oscars pre-party earlier this year. She “lost [her] mind” when John blasted “Levitating” on his Rocker Hour radio show for its 300th episode in July.

“I just think you’re absolutely incredible, but I also love how incredibly supportive you are of so many new artists and artists from all over the world, and how much you champion and love and respect artists all over,” she added.

“It’s just been an absolute dream, getting to know you and getting to see all the magic that you are.”