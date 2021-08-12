Dolly Parton blesses her fans with two divine gifts – her debut novel and a new album

Dolly Parton is releasing her first novel alongside an accompanying album. (Valerie Macon/Getty Images)

Dolly Parton is releasing her debut novel and, frankly, she needs to be given the Pulitzer Prize immediately.

Entitled Run, Rose, Run it follows a young woman who moves to Dolly’s home state of Nashville to pursue her music-making dreams.

Dolly has announced that the book will be released worldwide from 7 March, and it’s already available for fans to pre-order from Amazon.

The queen of country has co-written the book with US author James Patterson and it marks her first ever work of fiction.

She’s previously released several popular memoirs including most recently, Songteller: My Life in Lyrics, which covered her 60 years of songwriting.

Run, Rose, Run is described as a thriller about a young singer-songwriter on the rise and on the run, determined to do whatever it takes to survive.

“Nashville is where she’s come to claim her destiny. It’s also where the darkness she’s fled might find her. And destroy her,” the plot reads.

The announcement comes days after she tweeted about her “dream of writing my own novel one day” alongside a winking face.

She posted it in typical Dolly fashion alongside an inspirational quote which read: “The seeds of dreams are often found in books, and the seeds you help plant in your community can grow across the world.”

Dolly will also release an album of the same name alongside the book, featuring 12 new and original tracks.

She says the new songs “were written based on the characters and situations in the book” and their lyrics will also feature in the novel.

Her co-author, James Patterson, heaped praise on the pop culture icon after working with her on the novel.

James says: “It’s been an honour – and a hell of a lot of fun – to work with the inimitable Dolly Parton, whom I’ve long admired for her music, her storytelling, and her enormous generosity.”

It was recently Dolly Parton Day on 5 August, which was declared by the Mayor of Nashville in 2019 for “her ability to touch millions of lives everywhere.”

The day is a chance for her hometown – and the world – to celebrate the singer-songwriter, philanthropist and funder of the life-saving Moderna vaccine.

Dolly’s generosity knows no bounds as she recently revealed that she used some of the royalties from Whitney Houston’s cover of her song “I Will Always Love You” to invest in a Black neighbourhood in Nashville.

Fans can pre-order Run, Rose, Run now from Amazon on paperback or hardback, as well as a Kindle version with a release date set for 7 March.