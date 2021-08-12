Britney Spears’ mum begs fans to stop attacking her family: ‘Try positivity!’

Lynne Spears (L) and Britney Spears. (Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

Britney Spears’ mother has begged fans to “stop” attacking her family as tensions continue to rise amid the singer’s conservatorship battle.

On Wednesday, Lynne Spears, 66, shared a serene shot of a spider web on her Instagram profile. “Wow!” she wrote, “look at the size of that spider web!”

Countless users then drew comparisons between the picture and the “web of lies” the Spears household has told, with sister Jamie Lynne entering the firing line.

“Oooh, look at that!” one user wrote, “it’s Jamie Lynn and her lively home,” a jab referencing allegations that she bought a beach home on Britney’s payroll.

“Stop,” Lynne snapped back at several of the commentators before defending herself as users piled on her for not doing more to speak out.

Replying to a comment which read, “#JailJamieLynn”, she again wrote: “STOP.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lynne Spears (@lynnespears_rf)

“I do [speak up] by using my lawyer and the legal system since day one and NOT using social media or the press,” the mother of three said in a standalone comment. “Sorry, you are so uninformed!

“Have a great day and try positivity!”

It comes after Britney said she has been feeling “completely hopeless” after a judge denied her request to move forward a hearing to decide on stripping her father from her conservatorship.

Britney Spears family points fingers amid conservatorship battle

The simmering controversy around Britney’s conservatorship has increasingly begun making inroads in her own family, with divisions cracking between mother Lynne and father Jamie, who remains in control over their daughter’s finances and has rebuffed efforts to remove him.

Lynne has backed Britney’s plea to oust Jamie from the conservatorship which has seen him maintain unchecked authority over the 39-year-old’s personal wellbeing and estate for more than a decade.

Remaining in the complex legal arrangement is not in “Britney’s best interest”, she wrote in court paperwork filed last month.

“I became involved in this conservatorship during what I will term a ‘time of crisis’ that began at the end of 2018 and continued into 2019,” Lynne said of the conservatorship which has given Jamie “absolute, complete control”.

Britney’s relationship with her once estranged father has “dwindled to nothing but hear and hatred”, she said, with his “mistrust of her, his coercion of her”.

But fans have increasingly scrutinised sister Jamie Lynn over her years-long silence on the “abuse” Britney has claimed to have faced. Britney herself dealt a broadside against her sister in July, saying her “so-called support system hurt me deeply“.

Jamie Lynn, 30, responded to the seething criticism by stressing that it “wasn’t [her] place” to speak publicly, while then back off from the “death threats” against her and her children.