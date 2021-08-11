Menu

Film and TV

Rowan Blanchard and Auli’i Cravalho are starring in a new queer rom-com and we can’t wait

Jonny Yates August 11, 2021
Rowan Blanchard and Auli'i Cravalho will star in new queer rom-com for Hulu

Rowan Blanchard and Auli'i Cravalho will star in new queer rom-com (George Pimentel/Getty Images & Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage)

Rowan Blanchard and Auli’i Cravalho are starring in a new queer rom-com, and we are 100% here for it.

The upcoming film, which focuses on “queer joy” rather than a coming out story, will premiere on Hulu, with a release date yet to be announced.

The welcomed casting will see two LGBT+ stars play queer characters at a time when straight , cisgender actors playing gay characters is much-debated about topic.

Auli’i Cravalho who starred in Disney’s Moana came out as bisexual on TikTok in April 2020 receiving a huge response from fans, and Rowan Blanchard identifies as queer.

One of the film’s screenwriters Kirsten King tweeted: “Written, directed and starring queer people. We love to see it. Couldn’t be happier about the cast for our film.”

She was retweeted by her co-writer Casey Rackham who simply said: “OUR MOVIE IS QUEER AS F**K”.

The film was recently announced under the title Love In Colour with Natasha Lyonne and Maya Rudolph’s company Animal Pictures confirmed to be producing.

But according to the latest news the film is now an “untitled movie project”, still set to premiere on streaming service Hulu.

The plot of follows an aspiring young artist Paige (Rowan Blanchard) who is forced to join her high school track team, so she uses it as an opportunity to pursue the girl she’s been harbouring a long-time crush on.

But she soon finds herself falling for teammate AJ (Auli’i Cravalho) and discovers what real love feels like.

The director Sammi Cohen recently said: “It’s exciting to be making a movie that’s full of queer characters where the story isn’t about coming out.

“I love a coming out story, I have one myself. But this is a new kind of comedy and a fresh take on how we tell stories about queer kids in high school.”

The film will be released exclusively on Hulu in the US, while international release details are yet to be announced.

Hulu is home to LGBT+ films and series

The streaming service is home to plenty of LGBT+ focused and queer friendly content including:

Films

  • Rocketman
  • Supernova
  • Booksmart
  • Freak Show
  • Happiest Season
  • The Obituary of Tunde Johnson
  • The United States vs. Billie Holiday

TV shows

  • Love, Victor
  • Will & Grace
  • Please Like Me
  • RuPaul’s Drag Race season 1-6
  • The Handmaid’s Tale
  • Buffy the Vampire Slayer
  • The Bold Type
  • Killing Eve
  • Billions
  • The Bisexual
  • Happy Endings
  • Difficult People

Documentaries

  • PRIDE
  • Changing the Game
  • I Am Cait

To sign up to Hulu and find out more head to hulu.com.

This article contains affiliate links, PinkNews may earn revenue if you click through and purchase products through the links.

