Lil Nas X chased by thug screaming ‘f**k you’ after Montero video dropped

Lily Wakefield August 11, 2021
Lil Nas X gives Satan a lap dance

In the "Montero" video, Lil Nas X grinds on the devil, before becoming the new king of the underworld. (YouTube/ Lil Nas X)

Lil Nas X has revealed that he felt “unsafe” after releasing the video for “Montero”, and was even chased by a thug screaming “f**k you”.

Speaking to Variety, Lil Nas X discussed his journey from trying to become an “acceptable gay person”, to unapologetically embracing his queerness.

But, as a pioneer in the rap world, this has left him feeling “unsafe”.

Lil Nas X decided not to directly address any homophobic comments made by those in his own industry, and said: “The honest truth is, I don’t want to speak on a lot of the homophobia within rap because I feel like this is a very dangerous playing field.

“It’s more for my own safety rather than anything else.”

Asked if that meant he has felt “unsafe”, he said: “Yeah, a lot of times, absolutely.”

“Especially after [‘Montero’]. There was literally someone who chased my car a few days after that video came out, yelling, ‘F**k you!’ or something.

“And that’s when I actually started getting security.”

When Lil Nas X released the video for his song “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” earlier this year, which saw him have a make-out session with a snake-bodied, three-eyed alien, and pole dance down into hell to give Satan a lap dance, he delighted his fans, but also received a lot of backlash. 

Although he admitted that he can’t be sure the incident was related to the video’s release, he added: “I feel like it couldn’t be a coincidence.”

Despite often feeling ‘unsafe’, Lil Nas X has continued to make unashamedly queer music

Lil Nas X has refused to let haters hold him back, and last month dropped his new single “Industry Baby”.

The video follows him to prison after a judge hands him a guilty sentence in court, following on from a previously released skit the rapper created satirising his Nike “Satan shoe” saga.

At Montero state prison, his cell is filled with Grammys, and the video later shows Lil Nas X and his backup dancers stripping down for a jaw-dropping, steamy dance scene in the prison’s shower room.

Lil Nas X used the lyrics of “Industry Baby” to hit back at his homophobic critics, promising he won’t “run from nothing” even if his haters “get your soldiers”.

